Garlic braid in gouache

Every once in a while, especially when I’ve been doing a lot of watercolours, I love to go back to thinking about values. Just good old black and white — in this case gouache in a Stillman & Birn Nova toned sketchbook. I try to simplify the big shapes into three values — lights, mid-tones and darks — even if I sometimes veer into variations in between. It’s a great exercise in looking, especially with a simple subject like my garlic braid, and it’s a rest from thinking about colour.