Garlic braid in gouache

Posted: September 10, 2020

Every once in a while, especially when I’ve been doing a lot of watercolours, I love to go back to thinking about values. Just good old black and white — in this case gouache in a Stillman & Birn Nova toned sketchbook. I try to simplify the big shapes into three values — lights, mid-tones and darks — even if I sometimes veer into variations in between. It’s a great exercise in looking, especially with a simple subject like my garlic braid, and it’s a rest from thinking about colour.

6 Comments on “Garlic braid in gouache”

  1. Denise says:
    September 10, 2020 at 4:50 pm

    Great work! And next, maybe the loaf of bread for the garlic bread?

    Like

    Reply
  2. Chris Rusk says:
    September 10, 2020 at 5:35 pm

    Really neat. It is so simple, but there is so much to see.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  3. Shepherd Cathy says:
    September 10, 2020 at 5:43 pm

    Yum garlic bread

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  4. Donna says:
    September 10, 2020 at 6:22 pm

    I need to get some toned paper. I like your results. I probably missed it along the way. Do you have a brand preference? Love the garlic. Did you grow it? My son has been ‘braiding’ recently

    Like

    Reply

