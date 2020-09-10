Garlic braid in gouache

Garlic braid in gouachePosted: September 10, 2020 Filed under: Uncategorized 6 Comments
Every once in a while, especially when I’ve been doing a lot of watercolours, I love to go back to thinking about values. Just good old black and white — in this case gouache in a Stillman & Birn Nova toned sketchbook. I try to simplify the big shapes into three values — lights, mid-tones and darks — even if I sometimes veer into variations in between. It’s a great exercise in looking, especially with a simple subject like my garlic braid, and it’s a rest from thinking about colour.
Great work! And next, maybe the loaf of bread for the garlic bread?
I know. What will I do with all this garlic? You gave me a great idea Denise!
Really neat. It is so simple, but there is so much to see.
Thanks Chris!
Yum garlic bread
I need to get some toned paper. I like your results. I probably missed it along the way. Do you have a brand preference? Love the garlic. Did you grow it? My son has been ‘braiding’ recently
