Dark and bright

Six bouquets from Ferme Tournesol and one to come in late September. I’m so happy I’ve been home this summer to enjoy them, and to paint them! Of the six, this was the hardest to paint because of all the darks. Of course I could have simplified the bouquet by removing the dark red Celosia in the back, but part of the challenge of painting these is trying to include everything they give me. (To be totally honest, though, I did add a few yellow flowers of my own, but I made no subtractions.)

My recipe for the darks in this is simple: Permanent Alizarin Crimson and Phthalo Green. You have to be careful when you combine these because if you use too much of the green, it’s quite awful, but mixed with the right amount of red, it’s almost black, and it works most effectively as a contrast to the yellow. (See why I needed them in here?)