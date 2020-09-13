Announcing “Sketching Fresh Flowers: Late Summer Blooms” — a new online course

As you know if you’ve been following this blog, I’ve been sketching a lot in my garden this past summer. I guess we’re all sticking closer to home and enjoying the beauty that surrounds us — especially the flowers.

Flowers are such a big and in-demand subject, that I’ll be rolling out a series of online classes covering various ways of painting them. But I thought a great way to start would be with a trio of small bouquets that allow me to introduce the basics of painting flowers in watercolour.

I’m so excited to share my love of sketching flowers a new online class! In “Sketching Fresh Flowers: Late Summer Blooms,” I’ve raided my own garden, and a few others, to pick and sketch the best August and September blooms. The fresh flowers are right in front of me in my studio as I sketch, so I can capture the subtleties of their colours and shapes as I draw and then paint them with the most vibrant colours on my palette.

The course includes three full-length demos and lots of tips about colour, composition and painting the transparency of glass vases. Plus there’s a new section within each demo where you can share your sketches with other students.

For a preview of “Sketching Fresh Flowers: Late Summer Blooms,” check out the trailer.