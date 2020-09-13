Announcing “Sketching Fresh Flowers: Late Summer Blooms” — a new online course

Posted: September 13, 2020 | Author: | Filed under: Uncategorized |8 Comments

As you know if you’ve been following this blog, I’ve been sketching a lot in my garden this past summer. I guess we’re all sticking closer to home and enjoying the beauty that surrounds us — especially the flowers.

Flowers are such a big and in-demand subject, that I’ll be rolling out a series of online classes covering various ways of painting them. But I thought a great way to start would be with a trio of small bouquets that allow me to introduce the basics of painting flowers in watercolour.

I’m so excited to share my love of sketching flowers a new online class! In “Sketching Fresh Flowers: Late Summer Blooms,” I’ve raided my own garden, and a few others, to pick and sketch the best August and September blooms. The fresh flowers are right in front of me in my studio as I sketch, so I can capture the subtleties of their colours and shapes as I draw and then paint them with the most vibrant colours on my palette.

The course includes three full-length demos and lots of tips about colour, composition and painting the transparency of glass vases. Plus there’s a new section within each demo where you can share your sketches with other students.

For a preview of “Sketching Fresh Flowers: Late Summer Blooms,” check out the trailer.

8 Comments on “Announcing “Sketching Fresh Flowers: Late Summer Blooms” — a new online course”

  1. Laura Kate says:
    September 13, 2020 at 9:37 am

    I can recommend Shari’s tutorials. I purchased the Thrifty Trio and am working my way, happily, through them.

    Like

    Reply
  2. Sheryl Thurston says:
    September 13, 2020 at 11:55 am

    I really want to subscribe to this course. I am having trouble logging in. I have a previous teachable account, but am not being allowed to reset my password. Any advice??

    Like

    Reply
  3. laurierosemont says:
    September 13, 2020 at 2:58 pm

    Hey Shari! Congrats on the new Flowers Class! After seeing your last bouquet on Sketchbook, I thought, “Where do I start?” to which you answered with your new class and I can’t wait to start it!

    Like

    Reply
  4. carmelcampbell says:
    September 13, 2020 at 5:00 pm

    I started watching the videos last night.. Like your other online courses you have put so much into this one. I continue to be inspired by your knowledge of your palette and that wet brush! Thank you so much for the course.

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s