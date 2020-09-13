Announcing “Sketching Fresh Flowers: Late Summer Blooms” — a new online course

Announcing “Sketching Fresh Flowers: Late Summer Blooms” — a new online coursePosted: September 13, 2020 Filed under: Uncategorized 8 Comments
As you know if you’ve been following this blog, I’ve been sketching a lot in my garden this past summer. I guess we’re all sticking closer to home and enjoying the beauty that surrounds us — especially the flowers.
Flowers are such a big and in-demand subject, that I’ll be rolling out a series of online classes covering various ways of painting them. But I thought a great way to start would be with a trio of small bouquets that allow me to introduce the basics of painting flowers in watercolour.
I’m so excited to share my love of sketching flowers a new online class! In “Sketching Fresh Flowers: Late Summer Blooms,” I’ve raided my own garden, and a few others, to pick and sketch the best August and September blooms. The fresh flowers are right in front of me in my studio as I sketch, so I can capture the subtleties of their colours and shapes as I draw and then paint them with the most vibrant colours on my palette.
The course includes three full-length demos and lots of tips about colour, composition and painting the transparency of glass vases. Plus there’s a new section within each demo where you can share your sketches with other students.
For a preview of “Sketching Fresh Flowers: Late Summer Blooms,” check out the trailer.
I can recommend Shari’s tutorials. I purchased the Thrifty Trio and am working my way, happily, through them.
Thank you so much Laura Kate. It makes me so happy to hear that too.
I really want to subscribe to this course. I am having trouble logging in. I have a previous teachable account, but am not being allowed to reset my password. Any advice??
Hi Sheryl, Can you email me so we can sort this out. I can usually resolve these technical issues quite quickly.
Email is: info@shariblaukopf.com
Thanks!
Hey Shari! Congrats on the new Flowers Class! After seeing your last bouquet on Sketchbook, I thought, “Where do I start?” to which you answered with your new class and I can’t wait to start it!
Thanks so much Laurie. I’ve been planning this one for a long time. I hope you like it!!
I started watching the videos last night.. Like your other online courses you have put so much into this one. I continue to be inspired by your knowledge of your palette and that wet brush! Thank you so much for the course.
I really appreciate that Carmel! Yes, I did put so much work into this one. I want all of them to be good, so I do really work hard in getting them right. Thanks so much for writing to tell me this!
