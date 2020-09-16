Sunflowers

Sunflowers are always so difficult for me to paint. I think it has to do with the dark centres that, when looked at straight on, become like black holes in the middle of my sketch. This time I got smart. I turned them in the vase until I could hardly those problematic centres, and then I liked them better. As for the vase, I did a little thrift store shopping the other day and found this tall glass treasure which is perfect for sunflowers.