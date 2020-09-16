Sunflowers

Sunflowers are always so difficult for me to paint. I think it has to do with the dark centres that, when looked at straight on, become like black holes in the middle of my sketch. This time I got smart. I turned them in the vase until I could hardly those problematic centres, and then I liked them better. As for the vase, I did a little thrift store shopping the other day and found this tall glass treasure which is perfect for sunflowers.

  1. Chris Rusk says:
    September 16, 2020 at 2:21 pm

    Your Sunflowers’ colour tones are so beautiful. Almost understated, but still bright. I like the colour of the transparent vase, its water and the background. Everything fits so well together. Leaves this viewer with really nice, tranquil vibes. 🙂

  2. Shepherd Cathy says:
    September 16, 2020 at 2:26 pm

    Kansas is the Sunflower state. The beauty and prosperous plant.

  3. April Stewart says:
    September 16, 2020 at 2:29 pm

    Brilliant idea!! I hesitated buying some to paint at the grocery store. You’ve inspired me! Thank you. AND OF COURSE your piece is beautiful.

  4. Alison R. Hall says:
    September 16, 2020 at 3:00 pm

    Yes, I know what you mean, about sunflowers. And yes, thrift shops are great for finding vases.
    I love the simple horizontal wash at the bottom. A perfect foil to the complexity of the flowers. It’s a very beautiful painting.

