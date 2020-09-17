HazePosted: September 17, 2020 Filed under: Uncategorized 11 Comments
I paint this scene every year, sometimes a few times each summer. I love getting lost in the details of the masts and the sail covers. In September we usually have bright blue skies over the lake, but this week the horizon was unusually hazy, apparently caused by drifting smoke from the West Coast fires. Here’s hoping it gets better soon for all my friends on the other side of the continent, both in the U.S. and in Canada.
So many boats and so much detail. I would have loved to have been watching over your shoulder as you painted this scene. It really has been a challenging year. A time for reflection.
Carmel, it certainly has been a challenging year! Hope all is well with you.
You will be able to see me paint this scene soon. You’ll have a good spot to see it because we are setting up the camera right over my shoulder!
Have you thought about painting a scene with a background with scenes you are around.
I am not really sure what you mean.
Absolutely exquisite! Makes me feel the scene and the boats look like they are gently bobbing around.
Thanks Gayle. They certainly were bobbing. I should record the sound someday. It’s almost like chimes.
So lovely to see your work, especially of Pointe Claire where I grew up. Am now in very smoky Victoria BC where I can’t see the harbour at all. Keep it up. 😻
Gorgeous colours, Shari. The palette is fresh, clean and upbeat. The ripples on the water look fantastic.
WOW, great looking painting.
Oh my! So much detail! How do you do that!? Beautiful Shari.
Always love your boat scenes. I’m watching your course on water now and appreciate the water here. Did you use the flat brush for the masts?
