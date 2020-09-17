Haze

Posted: September 17, 2020 | Author:

I paint this scene every year, sometimes a few times each summer. I love getting lost in the details of the masts and the sail covers. In September we usually have bright blue skies over the lake, but this week the horizon was unusually hazy, apparently caused by drifting smoke from the West Coast fires. Here’s hoping it gets better soon for all my friends on the other side of the continent, both in the U.S. and in Canada.

11 Comments on “Haze”

  1. carmelcampbell says:
    September 17, 2020 at 4:31 pm

    So many boats and so much detail. I would have loved to have been watching over your shoulder as you painted this scene. It really has been a challenging year. A time for reflection.

    • Shari Blaukopf says:
      September 17, 2020 at 5:29 pm

      Carmel, it certainly has been a challenging year! Hope all is well with you.
      You will be able to see me paint this scene soon. You’ll have a good spot to see it because we are setting up the camera right over my shoulder!

  2. Shepherd Cathy says:
    September 17, 2020 at 4:34 pm

    Have you thought about painting a scene with a background with scenes you are around.

  3. gaelle1947 says:
    September 17, 2020 at 4:45 pm

    Absolutely exquisite! Makes me feel the scene and the boats look like they are gently bobbing around.

  4. Inge Hoogendoorn says:
    September 17, 2020 at 7:06 pm

    So lovely to see your work, especially of Pointe Claire where I grew up. Am now in very smoky Victoria BC where I can’t see the harbour at all. Keep it up. 😻

  5. Sabiscuit says:
    September 17, 2020 at 9:13 pm

    Gorgeous colours, Shari. The palette is fresh, clean and upbeat. The ripples on the water look fantastic.

  6. Stephen Rodin says:
    September 17, 2020 at 11:39 pm

    WOW, great looking painting.

  7. Linda Murray says:
    September 17, 2020 at 11:51 pm

    Oh my! So much detail! How do you do that!? Beautiful Shari.

  8. Judy Sopher says:
    September 18, 2020 at 1:50 am

    Always love your boat scenes. I’m watching your course on water now and appreciate the water here. Did you use the flat brush for the masts?

