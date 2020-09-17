Haze

I paint this scene every year, sometimes a few times each summer. I love getting lost in the details of the masts and the sail covers. In September we usually have bright blue skies over the lake, but this week the horizon was unusually hazy, apparently caused by drifting smoke from the West Coast fires. Here’s hoping it gets better soon for all my friends on the other side of the continent, both in the U.S. and in Canada.