Urban sketching and other stuff

It’s been a challenging summer for urban sketching. The pandemic has kept me away from crowded places, and the warm temperatures in Montreal weren’t conducive to car sketching. But it’s almost autumn, the air is fresher and I’ll be getting out more to draw. I miss it, and my location sketching feels rusty! And when I feel out of practice I go back to what is familiar. Today I drew Chocolatier Marlain, one of my favourite little spots in Pointe Claire Village. I usually draw this in winter because it’s particularly interesting with snow on the awning and stairs, but I’ve never sketched it in summer.

Along with more location sketching, other activities seem to be starting up again, even if they are more limited or are online. I start Monday life drawing sessions, in person, tomorrow. I’m so excited for that to begin, even if everyone in the room, including the model, will be masked and distanced.

My local art group — Lakeshore Association of Artists — will be having a fall show coming up at the end of the week, but instead of being outdoors at Stewart Hall, it’s been moved online. I’ll post a link to that later in the week.

There are lots of new virtual workshops to help fill your autumn schedule. Suhita Shirodkar has a new online class called The Art of Capturing People, Places and Objects. Suhita’s a great teacher and this is guaranteed to be a wonderful class. Here’s a link to register.

I was interviewed recently by Chicago sketcher Nishant Jain for his brand new The Sneaky Art Podcast. Nishant and I met at the Chicago Sketch Seminar when I took his people drawing workshop. He’s a really smart guy and I had so much fun talking to him. You can listen to the full interview on your browser here or on Spotify or on Apple podcasts. And while you are on his podcast site, spend some time listening to his interview with Paul Heaston too!