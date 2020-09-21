Melanie

It was with some trepidation that I went back to life drawing sessions today. We’ve had six months of staying at home, in our own bubbles, except for occasional visits to grocery stores, banks, pharmacies, etc. But this weekly session is run by the City of Pointe Claire, and I feel that they are quite diligent with the hygiene of the room, which is in fact a huge space, and the reason I feel comfortable in it. Plus there are only a handful of us drawing — fewer than ten I think — plus the model. Once we are seated in our distanced spots we can take our masks off but most people leave them on anyway, including me.

After such a long break I was feeling rusty with life drawing too. I brought along some inexpensive Canson watercolour paper and decided to paint with just two pigments — Prussian Blue and Lunar Black. The black is a weak pigment, so the blue takes over, but the black has wonderful sedimentation, which seems to give an interesting effect on the Canson paper.

In the three hour session our model Melanie did lots of short poses, but these are the last two longer ones of twenty minutes each. It really was a joy to be back in that room drawing live people. I’m already looking forward to next week.