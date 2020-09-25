Maritime Museum, and an online show

A few weeks ago I posted a sketch that I did at the Musée Maritime de Charlevoix. These days are busy, and although it was on my list to scan the full painting that I did based on that sketch, it’s been sitting in my studio until this week when it finally made it to the scanner. It seemed fitting to paint the larger version on a half sheet of watercolour paper that is made right across the street from the museum at Papeterie Saint-Gilles.

I’ve been experimenting a bit with this paper, which is very different from the Fabriano and Arches sheets I’m used to working on. It’s quite soft and beautiful to draw on, and the surface is a little smoother than what I’m used to, which makes it really easy to lift paint.

I also painted my final bouquet from Ferme Tournesol on some of the Saint-Gilles paper. I’ll certainly miss the flowers and vegetable baskets I’ve been receiving from them this summer, and sadly it will be back to the grocery store for me for both of those.

September is usually the month when I’m preparing for the Lakeshore Association of Artists outdoor show at Stewart Hall in Pointe Claire. This year we’ve decided to go virtual so everything is on our new website. Have a look at the show and at my recent paintings for sale on my sales page. Every year we support a community group, and this year 25% of each and every sale will go to On Rock Community Services/food bank. The show will be up until October 23, and if you’re interested in purchasing a watercolour, just let me know. Prices are in Canadian dollars and paintings are shipped unframed.