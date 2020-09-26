Carcass

In Angell Woods there’s a car skeleton that I’ve been admiring for many years, but I’m always walking Alice when I go there so I never have time to draw. This time I went into the woods without the dog to sketch this aqua beauty. The problem though, is that Angell Woods is still a place where everyone else walks with a dog. As proof, if you click on the image to enlarge it you will see on the far right lower corner of the sketch the area where a dog slobbered on my sketchbook, and a blurry area on the top right where another dog put his whole drooly face on the book and almost knocked me over into the dirt in the process. It’s a good thing I like dogs.

4 Comments

  1. Theresa Buchanan says:
    September 26, 2020 at 6:09 pm

    😊. It’s all part of your memory of that day. I love it!

  2. Elaine H. McGann says:
    September 26, 2020 at 7:53 pm

    i am so happy to receive your emails, etc. I truly enjoyed doing your light, shadow, color class. will do more in future. thank you again for sharing yourself with others

  3. Denise says:
    September 26, 2020 at 9:13 pm

    Nice picture, and nice to know that dogs appreciate great art when they see it!

