CarcassPosted: September 26, 2020 Filed under: Uncategorized 4 Comments
In Angell Woods there’s a car skeleton that I’ve been admiring for many years, but I’m always walking Alice when I go there so I never have time to draw. This time I went into the woods without the dog to sketch this aqua beauty. The problem though, is that Angell Woods is still a place where everyone else walks with a dog. As proof, if you click on the image to enlarge it you will see on the far right lower corner of the sketch the area where a dog slobbered on my sketchbook, and a blurry area on the top right where another dog put his whole drooly face on the book and almost knocked me over into the dirt in the process. It’s a good thing I like dogs.
😊. It’s all part of your memory of that day. I love it!
Yes, and I still have dirt on the page. So I can never forget it!
i am so happy to receive your emails, etc. I truly enjoyed doing your light, shadow, color class. will do more in future. thank you again for sharing yourself with others
Nice picture, and nice to know that dogs appreciate great art when they see it!
