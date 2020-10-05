Myriam, mostly in contour

Myriam has a wonderful body to draw. She must be a dancer, although I never got around to asking her. Wearing a mask definitely limits small talk in a life drawing session.

In our Monday sessions we start with three minute poses. Today I worked in pencil with a contour line.

With quick contours like this I try to follow the edge of her body with my eyes, and let my pencil follow along on the paper.

Five minute poses are ideal for me. It gives me a little more time to do contours and then measure both vertically and horizontally to line things up.

With a ten minute pose you can add a bit of shading. Or in my case, work on getting that foreshortened right leg right!

Or that foreshortened arm!

The final poses are longer, but we can’t move around the room if we want a better angle on the model. We are restricted to staying within our taped-off squares on the floor. This was a very difficult pose to draw from where I was sitting, but I figure that I am there to be challenged so I struggled all the way through.