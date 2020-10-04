At the sharp turn

At the sharp turnPosted: October 4, 2020 Filed under: Uncategorized 9 Comments
I was back in Angell Woods with my easel today. The woods were packed with walkers and their dogs, which was a joy to see, but I set myself far back enough off the path to avoid getting knocked over by curious dogs. Standing at the easel helps, of course. When I was sitting on a stool last week, I was at dog level, which made me and my gear much more interesting.
I’ve wanted to paint this big old tree for the longest time. It’s at a place in the woods where the path takes a sharp turn at the base of slope, and you can’t miss it. It felt great to be painting outside on a warm autumn day, especially because in a month or so I’ll likely be back in my car studio waiting for the snow to fall.
I’m jealous of your nice weather….it is overcast and cool here. I like the tree painting and know that feeling of being drawn to a particular tree! There is one I have been wanting to paint for a long time, but there is no place for a car to stop anywhere near it. Someday maybe there will be no traffic and I can grab a photo and paint it at home. Enjoy your fall weather Shari!
LikeLike
Tracy, you have to find a way to get a photo of that tree. I’ve been wanting to paint this one for about ten years. Don’t wait as long as me…
LikeLike
I feel the warmth from the “blanket” of the woods. Glad you could get outside to enjoy painting.
LikeLike
Thanks so much Denise. I am very conscious of the limited “good weather” days that I have before the snow, so I am trying to take advantage. Hope all is well with you guys.
LikeLike
The softly melded colours in the tree trunk are beautiful.
Thanks, Shari.
LikeLike
Thanks so much Leslie!
LikeLike
Great texture and details to the tree and the woods. Looks like you have some autumn colors up by you. Lovely!!
LikeLike
Thanks Joan. The colours are pretty much as good as they can be this week.
LikeLike
Gorgeous!
LikeLike