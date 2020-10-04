At the sharp turn

I was back in Angell Woods with my easel today. The woods were packed with walkers and their dogs, which was a joy to see, but I set myself far back enough off the path to avoid getting knocked over by curious dogs. Standing at the easel helps, of course. When I was sitting on a stool last week, I was at dog level, which made me and my gear much more interesting.

I’ve wanted to paint this big old tree for the longest time. It’s at a place in the woods where the path takes a sharp turn at the base of slope, and you can’t miss it. It felt great to be painting outside on a warm autumn day, especially because in a month or so I’ll likely be back in my car studio waiting for the snow to fall.