At the sharp turn

I was back in Angell Woods with my easel today. The woods were packed with walkers and their dogs, which was a joy to see, but I set myself far back enough off the path to avoid getting knocked over by curious dogs. Standing at the easel helps, of course. When I was sitting on a stool last week, I was at dog level, which made me and my gear much more interesting.

I’ve wanted to paint this big old tree for the longest time. It’s at a place in the woods where the path takes a sharp turn at the base of slope, and you can’t miss it. It felt great to be painting outside on a warm autumn day, especially because in a month or so I’ll likely be back in my car studio waiting for the snow to fall.

  1. Tracy says:
    October 4, 2020 at 6:53 pm

    I’m jealous of your nice weather….it is overcast and cool here. I like the tree painting and know that feeling of being drawn to a particular tree! There is one I have been wanting to paint for a long time, but there is no place for a car to stop anywhere near it. Someday maybe there will be no traffic and I can grab a photo and paint it at home. Enjoy your fall weather Shari!

  2. Denise says:
    October 4, 2020 at 6:53 pm

    I feel the warmth from the “blanket” of the woods. Glad you could get outside to enjoy painting.

  3. Leslie Blackwell says:
    October 4, 2020 at 7:17 pm

    The softly melded colours in the tree trunk are beautiful.
    Thanks, Shari.

  4. Joan Tavolott says:
    October 4, 2020 at 7:56 pm

    Great texture and details to the tree and the woods. Looks like you have some autumn colors up by you. Lovely!!

  5. Bernadette says:
    October 4, 2020 at 8:31 pm

    Gorgeous!

