Posted: October 1, 2020
My plan for today was to continue painting red peppers, this time in watercolour. But an opportunity presented itself that was too good to pass up. My street was blocked off for major tree trimming and felling in everyone’s backyards along the power lines. Before I even had time to finish my morning coffee, there were at least a dozen trucks from Hydro Quebec and a tree trimming service parked up and down the street. Massive vehicles, orange cones, men in hardhats, neighbours out taking photos of the giant crane lifting branches over the houses. All too good to miss, especially these days when not much happens anywhere near my suburban neighbourhood.
I’m excited and I’m just reading about it!
Thank you for sharing my joy, Tony!
I share your joy, Shari…everyone in the whole world knows exactly what you are talking about….greetings from Australia!
Thanks Marylin. Do you mean because we are all at home and waiting for something to happen right outside our windows??
When I hear “crane” I think “bird”! But your crane is also colourful!
That scene had you written all over it. Glad you could get out and enjoy!
Absolutely spellbinding. The wizard of the brush, Shari!
I’m so intrigued at how you convey so much without succumbing to too many details…especially with all the trees! A neighbor had an 80-100’ fir tree cut down two days ago and I embraced that as pandemic entertainment too. Very sad that such a large tree had dies though (but I’m glad to not be going into winter worrying about the tree falling on my house!).
It would take me so long to draw all that equipment! How long did I take you to complete this ? As usual your colors are so pure looking.
