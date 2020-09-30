Seeing red

Seeing redPosted: September 30, 2020 Filed under: Uncategorized 9 Comments
I’m always looking for an idea that I can use as an inspiration for a series of sketches. Especially during these mostly at-home days. After I did my market sketch yesterday I started thinking about the colour red, because after all we are in a Covid red zone in Montreal starting tonight.
Reds have always been difficult for me, so I thought I might explore working with different reds and see where that leads me. I started with a James Gurney technique — casein to cover the sheet, a drawing using a water-soluble pencil, and then a gouache painting on top of that. My gouache palette was pretty limited — Cadmium Yellow, Cadmium Red, Alizarin Crimson, Ultramarine Blue and white. The aim of the exercise for me was to really look at the reds (cool, warm, light, dark, in light, in shadow) and paint what I saw. I hope to try to same thing in watercolour tomorrow.
You are an inspiration to us all. You are always growing, trying new things, challenging yourself.
Wow! Wasn’t expecting a red background with all that red, but it totally works! You’ve got a fun color to be playing around with!! Helen
These are wonderful, Shari. You amaze me with your limited palette. The greens are perfection!
I agree with the previous comments, what more can I add!
Stay well, Shari. I read that Montreal is getting more covid cases. As are we.Crazy times……….Your art cheers me upAndrea Rule
They’re so hot!
Wow!! This has such vibrancy to it!! I love it!
That’s stunning and the exercise of seeing those reds accurately sounds very difficult!
Sorry to hear of the setbacks with Covid in your region. This whole situation beggars description. I’ve sure enjoyed the relief of checking in here to look at art and talk about technique. Terrific distraction and I’ve learned a lot.
This picture is amazing. I have been following James Gurney as well. The pepper absolutely pop!!
