Seeing red

Posted: September 30, 2020

I’m always looking for an idea that I can use as an inspiration for a series of sketches. Especially during these mostly at-home days. After I did my market sketch yesterday I started thinking about the colour red, because after all we are in a Covid red zone in Montreal starting tonight.

Reds have always been difficult for me, so I thought I might explore working with different reds and see where that leads me. I started with a James Gurney technique — casein to cover the sheet, a drawing using a water-soluble pencil, and then a gouache painting on top of that. My gouache palette was pretty limited — Cadmium Yellow, Cadmium Red, Alizarin Crimson, Ultramarine Blue and white. The aim of the exercise for me was to really look at the reds (cool, warm, light, dark, in light, in shadow) and paint what I saw. I hope to try to same thing in watercolour tomorrow.

9 Comments on “Seeing red”

  1. Jann Gumbiner says:
    September 30, 2020 at 4:10 pm

    You are an inspiration to us all. You are always growing, trying new things, challenging yourself.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  2. beachamfineart says:
    September 30, 2020 at 4:58 pm

    Wow! Wasn’t expecting a red background with all that red, but it totally works! You’ve got a fun color to be playing around with!! Helen

    Like

    Reply
  3. loisajay says:
    September 30, 2020 at 4:58 pm

    These are wonderful, Shari. You amaze me with your limited palette. The greens are perfection!

    Like

    Reply
  4. Alison R. Hall says:
    September 30, 2020 at 5:27 pm

    I agree with the previous comments, what more can I add!

    Like

    Reply
  5. Andrea Rule says:
    September 30, 2020 at 5:42 pm

    Stay well, Shari.  I read that Montreal is getting more covid cases.  As are we.Crazy times……….Your art cheers me upAndrea Rule

    Like

    Reply
  6. Chris Rusk says:
    September 30, 2020 at 6:05 pm

    They’re so hot!

    Like

    Reply
  7. Joan Tavolott says:
    September 30, 2020 at 8:27 pm

    Wow!! This has such vibrancy to it!! I love it!

    Like

    Reply
  8. Betsy says:
    October 1, 2020 at 12:10 am

    That’s stunning and the exercise of seeing those reds accurately sounds very difficult!

    Sorry to hear of the setbacks with Covid in your region. This whole situation beggars description. I’ve sure enjoyed the relief of checking in here to look at art and talk about technique. Terrific distraction and I’ve learned a lot.

    Like

    Reply
  9. meadowwoven says:
    October 1, 2020 at 1:41 am

    This picture is amazing. I have been following James Gurney as well. The pepper absolutely pop!!

    Like

    Reply

