Red alert

Montreal is on red alert, and that makes me sad, so I had to get out to paint something colourful to counteract the pandemic blues. There are so many new cases both here and in Quebec City that restaurants, bars, museums, theatres and cinemas are all closed again. It’s not a full lockdown like in March. For the moment, schools are still open. The numbers are discouraging though, and this time it’s due to community spread. Starting tomorrow, and going until the end of October, there’s a ban on home gatherings. See why I needed to paint something colourful and full of life?

I have a new addition to my travel palette these days. I’m trying out Winsor & Newton Chromium Black. It’s one of the special edition colours they released last year, and is described as the colour of twilight. Isn’t that beautiful? I don’t usually have black on my palette, but I just love the warmth of this one. It’s almost like a warm sepia, and when mixed with any yellow it gives you a beautiful dirty green.