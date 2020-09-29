Red alertPosted: September 29, 2020 Filed under: Uncategorized 16 Comments
Montreal is on red alert, and that makes me sad, so I had to get out to paint something colourful to counteract the pandemic blues. There are so many new cases both here and in Quebec City that restaurants, bars, museums, theatres and cinemas are all closed again. It’s not a full lockdown like in March. For the moment, schools are still open. The numbers are discouraging though, and this time it’s due to community spread. Starting tomorrow, and going until the end of October, there’s a ban on home gatherings. See why I needed to paint something colourful and full of life?
I have a new addition to my travel palette these days. I’m trying out Winsor & Newton Chromium Black. It’s one of the special edition colours they released last year, and is described as the colour of twilight. Isn’t that beautiful? I don’t usually have black on my palette, but I just love the warmth of this one. It’s almost like a warm sepia, and when mixed with any yellow it gives you a beautiful dirty green.
beautiful Shari. We have been in a lockdown for the most part here in my town in Fla. since March. First and total and then lifting some restrictions. Now our Gov. wants to open up all of Fla. even though are numbers are going up. Its all too depressing. Keep painting!!
I am in FL, too, Carol. DeSantis is truly a brainless wonder. And then our mayor wanted to rescind the mask mandate. Thankfully, the City Council voted that down.
Lois, I hope things improve in Florida. We were supposed to be there in December but had to cancel our Sanibel trip. No shrimp boats to paint for me this year but you will see lots of snow paintings!
It is ridiculous here in FL, Shari. DeSantis is so in Trump’s corner it’s ridiculous. I have to wonder how 2021 will be if/when Biden wins the election. Hopefully, Sanibel will be in your near future.
Thanks for the encouragement Carol. We’ve been a little spoiled this summer, being able to see family and friends, even if it is outdoors. I shouldn’t complain but we are moving into the cold months so it will be even harder to see people. I know it is much worse for people in other places. I hope it improves for you too soon. At least in Canada most of us are on the same page about restrictions.
So sorry to hear it’s come to that in Montreal … although expecting the same or similar here again soon. But anyone who sees dirty green as beautiful should have no trouble coping with whatever lockdown throws at them!
I hope it doesn’t get worse for you guys Tony. Is it the same situation with community spread? I think people here just took advantage of large group gatherings that were permitted, and now it’s out of control again.
Just as you said! Sadly I guess that’s human nature …. give some people an inch and they take a mile.
So sorry to hear of the number of new cases in Quebec and the new restrictions in Montreal. Take heart in your colourful paints and the wonderful inspiration you provide to all of us. I thoroughly enjoyed your classes on your new on-line platform (and I still refer to them). They have kept me inspired whilst minding my 90 year old in-laws in Nova Scotia. Keep the faith, we will get through this!!
Thanks for your kind words Dorothy. I’m so glad the courses provided you with some distraction. I am so grateful that I’ve been able to do these. It’s given me so much to think about during the difficult months.
Hang in there! Stay safe.
Thanks so much Bill!
I am sorry to hear about the new restrictions. I love the color and detail in your market sketch. We have a local market that allows me to practice people sketching. Just know you have done so much to lift the spirits of other artists through your online courses and daily posts. Hopefully this will all end soon and we have a brighter 2021. Stay safe.
Love the look of the “black”. At least it isn’t as dreary as the mood of so many people these days! Color does help lift the spirits, which is why I’m loving your latest on line learning course on sketching fresh flowers❤️
Mandatory masks did nothing here in Melbourne, Victoria. The government had to instigate a full lockdown with a curfew and 5km limit travel. It works. The numbers have plummeted. I suppose we will be see-sawing in and out of lockdown till there is a safe vaccine.
Thank you Shari for your online classes! And your colourful posts 🙂
I too am enjoying your on-line courses. I am 1/3 through the Water one, and very excited to finish the series. I have taken some water photographs that I want to paint in watercolor. Learning your techniques will give me the courage to try them.
