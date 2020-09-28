Marie

It was back to life drawing today with our model Marie. I brought along some gouache and used toned paper, to see what that was like. Marie has long curly grey hair which is a challenge to capture in gouache. I wasn’t really sure if using the white paint was effective, but it was a good learning experience.

Every week I feel grateful to be there, drawing, during this pandemic. But with Montreal and Quebec City moving into a red alert Covid zone tonight, I wonder how long we will be able to keep meeting. As long as the session is on, I will be there, appreciating every moment I can draw in person.