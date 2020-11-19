Flat grey

Grey. That’s what these mid-November days are like when the trees are bare. The signs of winter surround us — driveway markers are up, leaves have been raked, outdoor furniture is stored — but winter is not fully here for me until the snow falls. My greys were painted today with a limited palette in gouache: Ultramarine Blue, Burnt Umber, Cadmium Yellow and White. And of course a few dots of red for contrast.

10 Comments on “Flat grey”

  1. Bernadette says:
    November 19, 2020 at 4:26 pm

    Sooo nice! It’s a beauty, driveway markers and all.

  2. Denise says:
    November 19, 2020 at 4:28 pm

    You can make these colors glow even with the gouache! Such a lovely scene.

  3. -N- says:
    November 19, 2020 at 4:54 pm

    I assume the driveway markers show where the drive is in snow . . . we don’t get it here! Remarkably beautiful colors, especially with the limited palette.

  4. carmelcampbell says:
    November 19, 2020 at 5:33 pm

    I love what you are doing with gouache and a limited palette. Your colors are clean, nice. Thank you for sharing the colors.

  5. eileenpgoldenberg says:
    November 19, 2020 at 6:12 pm

    Dear Shari, Great sketch. Hey thanks for using my watercolor bowl in your demo.. Eileen

  6. Laura Kate says:
    November 19, 2020 at 8:02 pm

    It seems that even though your days are grey, there is enough light to give some deep shadows. I really like the palette of yellow and grey.

  7. Peggy says:
    November 19, 2020 at 8:16 pm

    Driveway markers! That’s a new one on me. I’m anxious to see your paintings with gouache when it snows.

  8. karim waked says:
    November 19, 2020 at 9:11 pm

    Such great light Shari xx

    •••Karimobile
    514 9944433

  9. edda blume says:
    November 19, 2020 at 11:28 pm

    Love this Shari! Substantial and light at the same time. Also, your gouaches look like oils

  10. Judy Sopher says:
    November 20, 2020 at 5:55 am

    Nice gouache painting. The yellow makes it look less like a (pre) winter scene to me and I love the combination of color.

    When do you decide to use gouache vs. watercolor?

