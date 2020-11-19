Flat grey

Grey. That’s what these mid-November days are like when the trees are bare. The signs of winter surround us — driveway markers are up, leaves have been raked, outdoor furniture is stored — but winter is not fully here for me until the snow falls. My greys were painted today with a limited palette in gouache: Ultramarine Blue, Burnt Umber, Cadmium Yellow and White. And of course a few dots of red for contrast.