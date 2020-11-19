Flat greyPosted: November 19, 2020 Filed under: Uncategorized 10 Comments
Grey. That’s what these mid-November days are like when the trees are bare. The signs of winter surround us — driveway markers are up, leaves have been raked, outdoor furniture is stored — but winter is not fully here for me until the snow falls. My greys were painted today with a limited palette in gouache: Ultramarine Blue, Burnt Umber, Cadmium Yellow and White. And of course a few dots of red for contrast.
Sooo nice! It’s a beauty, driveway markers and all.
LikeLike
You can make these colors glow even with the gouache! Such a lovely scene.
LikeLike
I assume the driveway markers show where the drive is in snow . . . we don’t get it here! Remarkably beautiful colors, especially with the limited palette.
LikeLike
I love what you are doing with gouache and a limited palette. Your colors are clean, nice. Thank you for sharing the colors.
LikeLike
Dear Shari, Great sketch. Hey thanks for using my watercolor bowl in your demo.. Eileen
LikeLike
It seems that even though your days are grey, there is enough light to give some deep shadows. I really like the palette of yellow and grey.
LikeLike
Driveway markers! That’s a new one on me. I’m anxious to see your paintings with gouache when it snows.
LikeLike
Such great light Shari xx
•••Karimobile
514 9944433
LikeLike
Love this Shari! Substantial and light at the same time. Also, your gouaches look like oils
LikeLike
Nice gouache painting. The yellow makes it look less like a (pre) winter scene to me and I love the combination of color.
When do you decide to use gouache vs. watercolor?
LikeLike