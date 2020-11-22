Block party gouaches

I had the great pleasure of being an invited guest at two end-of-session virtual block parties for Sketching PlayLab. If you haven’t heard of these sessions, they’re interactive sketching events led by my good friends Paul Wang and Suhita Shirodkar. Every week they experiment with different techniques, materials and ideas for making art, and they are so much fun. Suhita and Paul will definitely be running more of these in 2021, so if you are in need of ways to keep those creative juices flowing, make sure you get on their mailing list for upcoming sessions!

I did a couple of little gouache demos during the block party. Since the theme of the party was thankfulness, and we were asked to sketch objects that were meaningful to us, I sketched this clay skeleton that I brought home from the Day of the Dead celebrations in Oaxaca. I’ve been looking for a name for this guy, and I’m not sure why Paul referred to him at some point as Edward, but the name stuck. Eduardo he shall be from now on.

I also sketched another favourite subject of mine: the ink bottles in my studio. Their shapes and colours always make me happy, and doing a little gouache demo fit well into the idea of play and experimentation since I’ve been playing quite often with gouache these days.