Announcing a new online class “Mexican Street Scene: Sketching Urban Life and Texture”

In Montreal we had our first significant snowfall last night, but by this morning it had turned to rain and slush. And so it begins. Winter in my city.

As much as I love painting winter scenes, I also love travel sketching. And while we wait out this pandemic, it’s fun to be able to revisit some of our favourite places through our sketchbooks, from the comfort of home. In my newest online sketching class, launching today, I go back to Mexico, a place I fell in love with when I visited last year. The colours, the food, the life on the street — I miss it all and hope to get back there to sketch (and hopefully teach) again soon. In the meantime, have a look at “Mexican Street Scene: Sketching Urban Life and Texture​”. In the course, I travel back to Mexico to share my favourite watercolour techniques for painting skies, architecture, people and even cars!

For a preview of Mexican Street Scene: Sketching Urban Life and Texture, have a look at the trailer.