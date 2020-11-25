Window view

I’m a little disappointed. I thought today would be the day that I had a dog, a cat, AND a prancing reindeer all in my sketch. How often does that happen? But the cat walked off before I could sketch it. If you look closely you can see an pencil mark where I started to draw its ear in the bottom right of the sketch. After lots of practice, I can manage to draw a dog without much reference, but the silhouettes of moving cats are still a mystery to me. As for the prancing reindeer, it’s on my neighbour’s front steps, just behind the dog walker.