Étang aux hérons

I’m so appreciative when friends tell me about a location where they think I might find subjects to paint. Last Saturday, before our snowfall, we took Alice on a scouting mission to find Technoparc Oiseaux.
This wetland and forest area is wedged between the airport and an industrial park. It’s divided into different sections, each one with its own maps and trails (only one allows dog walking), and is apparently the #1 birding site on the island of Montreal. The trails are a bit hard to find since this is an area maintained by volunteers and not part of an municipal or provincial parkland, but once you find the place, the views are worth the search. We only explored one section — mostly because I had a hard time keeping the Labrador Retriever out of the water — but I can tell I will find lots to paint in all seasons in these wetlands, so thank you my friends, for pointing me in the right direction.
Sooo bloody gorgeous Shari — wow!
Jane, thanks so much. Hope you are well.
Wow! Beautiful, Shari!
Thanks Jane!
Love all the cattails!
Wow! You captured the light so well in this painting! Beautiful painting!
Thanks so much De!
Absolutely gorgeous! Even with such a limited pallet you have worked wonders! I could eat this one…for my thanksgiving dessert! Thank you for sharing.
Love the bullrushes!
Great sketch. Technical question….did you use white paint or leave white paper around the cat tails. I would not be able to plan the white paper!! Looking forward to what you will find in this area.
Hi Shari,
I grew up a mile west of here, never knew about it. Going to have to check it out. Thanks for posting about it! And a lovely painting, as always…
I thought Iâd reply with an attachment concerning something I am starting to put together, since I am no longer working at Galerie dâArt Pointe Claire. Thought you might be interested, or know someone who might be.
Thanks very much. I do love your blog.
Sarah
HI Sarah, It’s so nice to hear from you. Yes, I knew you weren’t at the art store anymore. I can’t see an attachment here but you can always email me at info@shariblaukopf.com. That way I’ll see if for sure. Hope all is well with you!
It looks like a beautiful wetland area.
