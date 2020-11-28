White orchids for a grey day

White orchids for a grey dayPosted: November 28, 2020 Filed under: Uncategorized 35 Comments
I painted these white orchids for my aunt Marilyn who died yesterday in New York of Covid-19. We can’t get across the border to be with her family during this time because of the current restrictions, but I’m thinking about her today. She was a teacher, a mother, a grandmother, a great-grandmother, and she taught me how to bake the best chocolate chip cookies. She will be missed.
Sharing, I am so sorry. I also had an aunt that taught me to make chocolate chip cookies. My condolences and the flowers are perfect. Cleti
Condolences, Shari. This is such a difficult time.
So sorry for your loss, Shari. Beautiful orchids. Can’t wait for this awful pandemic to be over. Sounds like it’s time to bake your aunt’s chocolate chip cookies too. Take care, Carol
Shari–I’m so sorry. Gov Cuomo has been the best one in trying to keep everyone in NY safe. This Covid is just awful, though.
Oh no. I’m so sorry.
Sorry for your sad news Shari. A lovely tribute … the thought, the words and the painting. And maybe you’ll be baking some cookies too.
I’m so sorry to hear about your aunt, Shari. She sounds like she was a wonderful person. And what a beautiful painting you made in her honor! I’m sure her family will be very touched.
Shari,
I’m so sorry for your losing your aunt. You have honored her with your lovely painting. A truly sad time for all your family.
Katherine
What a beautiful painting for your aunt. I am sorry for your lose. This is a terrible virus. (hugs)
My deepest sympathy, these are tough times.
I’m so sorry for your loss and for not being able to be with family. We have a mess here in the US but hope is on the way.
So sorry for your loss…what a beautiful tribute to you aunt.
Anne Peterson
Sorry for your loss, made more difficult by not being able to share it in person with family. Take good care.
I’m so sorry, Shari. Loss at this time of so much loss is especially hard, I think. I’m glad you could paint these lovely orchids in her memory and as a way of commemorating your relationship with her.
Shari I’m so sorry to hear this. I’ll be thinking about the both of you. Sincerely, Tim
So sorry for your loss Shari. The orchids are a beautiful tribute to her.
Sending my sincere condolences. Your floral tribute to her is beautiful.
So sorry for your loss in such terrible times. It must be so difficult. Will think of you and your sorrow. Wish you a smooth healing.
I am so sorry for your loss and that you can’t be with family to grieve together. This is a lovely and touching tribute as a way to share with the family.
Shari, this year needs to be pushed to the curb, another sad occasion that we can’t attend or fully grasp, I am so sorry for your loss, but it warmed my heart to know your Aunt wore many hats, cared enough to teach you a skill of baking those fine cookies, so honour her by teaching a young person the same way. Stay safe, stay connected, keep sharing the small wonderful moments that collectively make life bearable during these crazy times, my deepest condolences to you and your Family.🙏🏻✨
My sincerest condolences, there is rarely the right words to say, that does not sound like platitudes. Thoughts with you. 😔💕
I’m so sorry for your loss, Shari. Such tough times, but you have honored her with your beautiful painting and memory of chocolate chip cookies. 💓
My condolence to you and your family! Losing someone you love is hard enough but the restrictions make it so hard to share the loss and come to grips with it. It is nice that you had a way to show you were thinking of her today.
I Hate Covid! Your orchids spread your love for your Aunt Marilyn to us all. Sending prayers of comfort to you and your family.
I am very sorry for your loss.
There are no words left to say. Your words are eloquent and a beautiful tribute to your mush loved aunt. Without knowing her, you help us gain a glimpse into how special she was. I am sorry. She must have been very, very special. The orchids…are precious.
This is a lovely tribute to your aunt Marilyn.
What a beautiful tribute! It is the simple things that connect us to our loved ones!!! I would be honored to make a batch of her cookies to share with my family!
It is the selfless acts of our past relatives that we cherish and pass on to our present family members.
My sympathy to you and your family, Shari
I am sorry for your loss, Shari. You found a lovely way to honor your aunt.
I’m so very sorry for your loss Shari.
Cindy
Dear Shari, my sympathy to you and your family. Difficult times, and difficult time of year to suffer such a loss. This painting is a lovely tribute to her.
I want to add my sympathy on your loss. Our thoughts and hearts and prayers are with you.
Shari, I am so sorry for your loss. Thinking of you. You show your love through your art.
My deepest sympathies to you and family. Hang on to those memories, they are so important 🙏😘
