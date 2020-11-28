White orchids for a grey day

I painted these white orchids for my aunt Marilyn who died yesterday in New York of Covid-19. We can’t get across the border to be with her family during this time because of the current restrictions, but I’m thinking about her today. She was a teacher, a mother, a grandmother, a great-grandmother, and she taught me how to bake the best chocolate chip cookies. She will be missed.

  1. Cleti Cervoni says:
    November 28, 2020 at 4:48 pm

    Sharing, I am so sorry. I also had an aunt that taught me to make chocolate chip cookies. My condolences and the flowers are perfect. Cleti

  2. Gail says:
    November 28, 2020 at 5:00 pm

    Condolences, Shari. This is such a difficult time.

  3. Carol Bershad says:
    November 28, 2020 at 5:15 pm

    So sorry for your loss, Shari. Beautiful orchids. Can’t wait for this awful pandemic to be over. Sounds like it’s time to bake your aunt’s chocolate chip cookies too. Take care, Carol

  4. loisajay says:
    November 28, 2020 at 5:16 pm

    Shari–I’m so sorry. Gov Cuomo has been the best one in trying to keep everyone in NY safe. This Covid is just awful, though.

  5. Betsy says:
    November 28, 2020 at 5:16 pm

    Oh no. I’m so sorry.

  6. TonyU says:
    November 28, 2020 at 5:18 pm

    Sorry for your sad news Shari. A lovely tribute … the thought, the words and the painting. And maybe you’ll be baking some cookies too.

  7. Jane S says:
    November 28, 2020 at 5:18 pm

    I’m so sorry to hear about your aunt, Shari. She sounds like she was a wonderful person. And what a beautiful painting you made in her honor! I’m sure her family will be very touched.

  8. ksmiley2015 says:
    November 28, 2020 at 5:23 pm

    Shari,
    I’m so sorry for your losing your aunt. You have honored her with your lovely painting. A truly sad time for all your family.
    Katherine

  9. carmelcampbell says:
    November 28, 2020 at 5:31 pm

    What a beautiful painting for your aunt. I am sorry for your lose. This is a terrible virus. (hugs)

  10. Barbara says:
    November 28, 2020 at 5:51 pm

    I’m so sorry for your loss and for not being able to be with family. We have a mess here in the US but hope is on the way.

  11. Anne Peterson says:
    November 28, 2020 at 5:59 pm

    So sorry for your loss…what a beautiful tribute to you aunt.
    Anne Peterson

  12. Jean Mackay / Drawn In says:
    November 28, 2020 at 6:00 pm

    Sorry for your loss, made more difficult by not being able to share it in person with family. Take good care.

  13. Barbara Beynon says:
    November 28, 2020 at 6:01 pm

    I’m so sorry, Shari. Loss at this time of so much loss is especially hard, I think. I’m glad you could paint these lovely orchids in her memory and as a way of commemorating your relationship with her.

  14. timdada says:
    November 28, 2020 at 6:02 pm

    Shari I’m so sorry to hear this. I’ll be thinking about the both of you. Sincerely, Tim

  15. Kate Burroughs says:
    November 28, 2020 at 6:17 pm

    So sorry for your loss Shari. The orchids are a beautiful tribute to her.

  16. Jean says:
    November 28, 2020 at 6:43 pm

    Sending my sincere condolences. Your floral tribute to her is beautiful.

  17. Louise Genest says:
    November 28, 2020 at 6:47 pm

    So sorry for your loss in such terrible times. It must be so difficult. Will think of you and your sorrow. Wish you a smooth healing.

  18. jankto says:
    November 28, 2020 at 6:48 pm

    I am so sorry for your loss and that you can’t be with family to grieve together. This is a lovely and touching tribute as a way to share with the family.

  19. angmacleod says:
    November 28, 2020 at 7:00 pm

    Shari, this year needs to be pushed to the curb, another sad occasion that we can’t attend or fully grasp, I am so sorry for your loss, but it warmed my heart to know your Aunt wore many hats, cared enough to teach you a skill of baking those fine cookies, so honour her by teaching a young person the same way. Stay safe, stay connected, keep sharing the small wonderful moments that collectively make life bearable during these crazy times, my deepest condolences to you and your Family.🙏🏻✨

  20. Unique Tales says:
    November 28, 2020 at 7:28 pm

    My sincerest condolences, there is rarely the right words to say, that does not sound like platitudes. Thoughts with you. 😔💕

  21. Missy Walsh-Smith says:
    November 28, 2020 at 8:21 pm

    I’m so sorry for your loss, Shari. Such tough times, but you have honored her with your beautiful painting and memory of chocolate chip cookies. 💓

  22. Joan Tavolott says:
    November 28, 2020 at 8:29 pm

    My condolence to you and your family! Losing someone you love is hard enough but the restrictions make it so hard to share the loss and come to grips with it. It is nice that you had a way to show you were thinking of her today.

  23. Patricia says:
    November 28, 2020 at 8:54 pm

    I Hate Covid! Your orchids spread your love for your Aunt Marilyn to us all. Sending prayers of comfort to you and your family.

  24. Bonnie Hasan says:
    November 28, 2020 at 9:09 pm

    I am very sorry for your loss.

  25. Bernadette says:
    November 28, 2020 at 9:29 pm

    There are no words left to say. Your words are eloquent and a beautiful tribute to your mush loved aunt. Without knowing her, you help us gain a glimpse into how special she was. I am sorry. She must have been very, very special. The orchids…are precious.

  26. Laura Kate says:
    November 28, 2020 at 9:34 pm

    This is a lovely tribute to your aunt Marilyn.

  27. Linda Uphus says:
    November 28, 2020 at 10:13 pm

    What a beautiful tribute! It is the simple things that connect us to our loved ones!!! I would be honored to make a batch of her cookies to share with my family!
    It is the selfless acts of our past relatives that we cherish and pass on to our present family members.

  28. Irene Miller says:
    November 28, 2020 at 11:40 pm

    My sympathy to you and your family, Shari

  29. Carol Balabanow says:
    November 29, 2020 at 12:05 am

    I am sorry for your loss, Shari. You found a lovely way to honor your aunt.

  30. Cindy Cali says:
    November 29, 2020 at 5:31 am

    I’m so very sorry for your loss Shari.
    Cindy

  31. Denise says:
    November 29, 2020 at 7:48 am

    Dear Shari, my sympathy to you and your family. Difficult times, and difficult time of year to suffer such a loss. This painting is a lovely tribute to her.

  32. Judy Sopher says:
    November 29, 2020 at 8:23 am

    I want to add my sympathy on your loss. Our thoughts and hearts and prayers are with you.

  33. Lyn Seley says:
    November 29, 2020 at 9:29 am

    Shari, I am so sorry for your loss. Thinking of you. You show your love through your art.

  34. Linda Murray says:
    November 29, 2020 at 10:20 am

    My deepest sympathies to you and family. Hang on to those memories, they are so important 🙏😘

