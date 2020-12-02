St. Laurent near Pine

St. Laurent near PinePosted: December 2, 2020 Filed under: Uncategorized 13 Comments
It’s so rare these days that I go into downtown Montreal, but I had an appointment in town this morning so I built in extra time for sketching. As exciting as it was to be downtown to sketch, I couldn’t help but feel saddened as I strolled down lower Blvd. St. Laurent. This is normally a bustling area full of shops, bars and restaurants, but today it was a patchwork of boarded-up stores and restaurants gone bust due to the pandemic. I’ve been sheltered from it during these past nine months because I live in the suburbs, but today I got a glimpse into what I’m sure is happening in many cities. This is not the December we are used to. No twinkling lights, no glittery window displays, and definitely no strolling shoppers weighted down with gift bags. It was a shockingly sad sight.
Makes me nostalgic for Montreal and “the Main”. Most cities in Canada are relatively lifeless on their downtown drags these days. But that may mean better times ahead when we are prepared for limiting the spread of viruses.
LikeLike
Jean, I love the Main but I’ve never seen it like this. So sad but I am also optimistic it will come back to life soon. Thanks for writing.
LikeLike
Dear Shari, your note brought tears to my eyes. So many lives are being devastated in all countries. My husband and I are sheltering but aware of the pain out there. I have just booked airline tickets for Montreal so we can celebrate my brother’s 80 in April. I love your work and miss seeing you. No shows, no lessons but soon to be back. Happy Holidays in whatever form they will be. Ghislaine
LikeLike
Ghislaine, I know it hasn’t been great in California either. Besides the pandemic, you have had fires and all of the politics. But 2021 will be a better year and you will celebrate with your brother at the nicest time in Montreal, just its the tulips and daffodils are opening in Montreal. Something to look forward to indeed! Happy holidays to you too.
LikeLike
Lovely painting. Brings back some of my Montreal memories.
LikeLike
Much appreciated Sharon.
LikeLike
You write well and paint well. Nice combo. I always look forward to your postings.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you so much Gordon. I really appreciate that!
LikeLike
This makes me very sad. I just can’t think of this happening in Montreal. I love that city!
LikeLike
I have such fond memories of my trips to Montreal and most recently of a trip to Quebec city which was beyond wonderful. This is so sad to know of the losses–and we have them here as well. We shall all have to do our part to bring the zing back–your sketch is a nice memory all the same. Thank you for sharing so much with your readers.
LikeLike
Beautiful watercolor of a sad sight thanks to China. This was a deliberate bio-warfare attack using a mutated cold virus to cripple the economies in Europe and the US so they can make their move in taking over the South China. As a Korean War vet who served in the Pusan Perimeter along side other UN forces including a Canadian unit I fought these people and survived. Just my opinion.
LikeLike
I love this painting Shari. It made me smile, even though it is the same here in Princeton, New Jersey. Nothing feels the same, as COVID cases rise even more. We have a house lighting contest here from one of our radio stations in NJ, and it takes some of the gloom away when I scroll through the light decoration on all of the entries! The pandemic still won’t take away our spirit. Happy painting! It’s the best form of therapy and happy holidays to you with hopefully a better year on the way!
LikeLike
It’s going to be along winter. So hard for so many business people. We try to buy local when we can to hopefully help out. Nice sketch. Is that snow in your painting.
LikeLike