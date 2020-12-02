St. Laurent near Pine

It’s so rare these days that I go into downtown Montreal, but I had an appointment in town this morning so I built in extra time for sketching. As exciting as it was to be downtown to sketch, I couldn’t help but feel saddened as I strolled down lower Blvd. St. Laurent. This is normally a bustling area full of shops, bars and restaurants, but today it was a patchwork of boarded-up stores and restaurants gone bust due to the pandemic. I’ve been sheltered from it during these past nine months because I live in the suburbs, but today I got a glimpse into what I’m sure is happening in many cities. This is not the December we are used to. No twinkling lights, no glittery window displays, and definitely no strolling shoppers weighted down with gift bags. It was a shockingly sad sight.