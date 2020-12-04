Low tide, high winds

Low tide, high windsPosted: December 4, 2020 Filed under: Uncategorized 18 Comments
In July, when I spent a wonderful week in Charlevoix, I sketched the beach at La Malbaie at low tide, on a crazy windy day. It’s not easy to sketch when you’re trying to hang on to your hat and keep your easel from tipping over! But I managed to get it done, AND we filmed the process. I’ve finally gotten around to posting the video on my YouTube channel, and there are more demos from that trip that I’ll post in next little while. Here’s the link.
Love this!
Lee
Thanks Lee!!
The video was splendid! I admire your perseverance in dealing with the brisk breeze.
Many thanks for watching Laura!
Amazing!
Thanks so much Jacob.
Talk about capturing the essence! Both on paper and in the video. Great production teamwork. AND beautiful colour combinations.
Thank you Tylara. It was exhausting to paint that quickly. I had to eat an ice cream after that to get my energy back!
Loved your windy day in La Malbaie This is my attempt from the opposite aspect from Pointe au Pic looking at your painting location at quai Casgrain painted last August on a calm day!
Regards Mary (Molly) Harvey
HI Mary. I don’t see anything here. I don’t think you can upload images into the comments. But if you send it to me at my email, I can have a look! Info@shariblaukopf.com
Fabulous! You’ve provided us with another awesome lesson. Thank you. BTW, who is your videographer? They do a great job👍
Thanks Denise. My wonderful videographer is my husband! He’s so good at this.
Wonderful video with instruction along the way! Surprised that most of your pencil lines disappeared in the wet washes. Great instruction and work of excellence! So nice to see your painting sunny, July painting as snow falls in Ohio. Thank you for sharing.
Thanks Bernadette. Yes, it is amazing that all that pencil melts away under the water. It was nice to go back to that sunny day for me too. It’s been so grey and rainy here. More snow coming next week!
I love the video..especially your treatment of the sky and water. Just beautiful. It is very similar to our local beach scenes. You did well in that wind. I sketched near the beach this week however it was so hot I ended up sketching people. No watercolor. I think you were using your Etchr sketchbook in the video. Was it hot or cold press? Thank you for sharing.
Thanks so much for watching it Carmel. I was using my Etchr sketchbook. That was the cold press one — The Perfect Sketchbook. Perfect for a windy day!
Very good. 😊
what a great gift for all of us – very nice thing for you to do. Not fair you look so effortless in that wind ! I’m usually flailing, grabbing and sputtering with wind but loving every minute of the experience.
Learned a lot as always – another masterpiece and your husband films beautifully.
Thanks again.
