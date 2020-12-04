Low tide, high winds

In July, when I spent a wonderful week in Charlevoix, I sketched the beach at La Malbaie at low tide, on a crazy windy day. It’s not easy to sketch when you’re trying to hang on to your hat and keep your easel from tipping over! But I managed to get it done, AND we filmed the process. I’ve finally gotten around to posting the video on my YouTube channel, and there are more demos from that trip that I’ll post in next little while. Here’s the link.