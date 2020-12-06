Pears two waysPosted: December 6, 2020 Filed under: Uncategorized 5 Comments
Pears two ways sounds a bit like a dessert you might order in a fancy restaurant. But mine aren’t poached or served in a pie. These were purchased at the store yesterday, set up in my studio today, and painted both in watercolour and in gouache. I was even thinking of trying them in coloured pencil or transparent inks, but I ran out of time.
I do marvel at the volume you create with an economy of strokes.
I hope you find time for the other media.
Question (something I meant to ask at the peppers demo): when working in gouache the first opaque layer obviously covers your pencil line, so are you then guided by what’s in front of you, with the drawing in your mind’s eye? Kind of a dumb question which I perhaps just answered for myself. 😁
Those both look great, very different interpretations.. Both excellent! Eileen
They both look great and very similar. The second one is gouache? The one thing that caught my eye was the little dark marks on the pears. Similar to text on a bottle! Good idea to try the same subject in a different medium. I did my gouache bottle again in Procreate.
A pair of pear paintings . . . I love the fact that those damned stickers are still on them! Interesting to see the same composition in 2 different media.
It is interesting to see the slight differences in the two paintings. I see that only one has the stickers. Nicely done on both!!
