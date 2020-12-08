Early winter

Early winterPosted: December 8, 2020 Filed under: Uncategorized 17 Comments
In December the snow comes and goes, and it’s usually not until January that we have a solid base that lasts until the spring. Last week we were out on a walk in my favourite wooded area near the house. In the early morning the sun was low and the shadows long. I snapped a quick photo and painted it later in the day from home. The snow is gone now, the woods are back to shades of brown, but I am patient. It will be back soon. Painted on a pad of Arches CP paper, using lots of Burnt Sienna, Alizarin Crimson, and my favourite blues for snow: Ultramarine, Cobalt and Cerulean.
Wonderfully evocative. I feel I’m right there.
More snow is on the way!
We don’t get snow in Austin, Texas and I really enjoy your winter scenes!. I can feel the chill. Would you please post the photograph you drew this from so I can see your interpretation?
Just beautiful. Love those little flicks of gold leaves still hanging out in the branches.
No one does snow better!
Beautiful
Nice scene of the snow, whatever happened to the day when snow stayed in early December. Its strange how the climate is changing.
Just lovely. Fresh snow is so calming and inspiring.
OMG Shari that is just plain amazing. Centuries from now when we talk about the “masters,” in art, we definitely will be talking about your work!
Lovely! And great colors for the snow. Thank you for the advice Shari!
Beautiful, as always. It brings to mind an earlier composition from last year (or before?) at the same location. The rocks add so much to the composition and the arc they create provides so much foreground interest. The backlighting adds immensely to the drama. Terrific, especially knowing it was done after the fact from a photo (not your usual preference).
Your favorite, and one of mine, Shari! Love everything about this painting. The colors, the shadows, the rocks. I feel like I am standing in those woods- cold, quiet and the crunch of my boots in the snow. Just beautiful!
wow – love the frocks and snow between – so nice
This week I’ve been inspired by seeing the shadows from the low December sun. But I seem to lack confidence in my skill to paint that subject.
Beautiful. The color combination makes it.
Shari–I love your snow scenes. That blue really makes me shiver–so realistic!
Wonderful, wonderful, wonderful shadows….oh my!
Shari, you make Winter look good. Beautiful shadows. Carol
