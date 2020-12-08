Early winter

In December the snow comes and goes, and it’s usually not until January that we have a solid base that lasts until the spring. Last week we were out on a walk in my favourite wooded area near the house. In the early morning the sun was low and the shadows long. I snapped a quick photo and painted it later in the day from home. The snow is gone now, the woods are back to shades of brown, but I am patient. It will be back soon. Painted on a pad of Arches CP paper, using lots of Burnt Sienna, Alizarin Crimson, and my favourite blues for snow: Ultramarine, Cobalt and Cerulean.