Early winter

Posted: December 8, 2020

In December the snow comes and goes, and it’s usually not until January that we have a solid base that lasts until the spring. Last week we were out on a walk in my favourite wooded area near the house. In the early morning the sun was low and the shadows long. I snapped a quick photo and painted it later in the day from home. The snow is gone now, the woods are back to shades of brown, but I am patient. It will be back soon. Painted on a pad of Arches CP paper, using lots of Burnt Sienna, Alizarin Crimson, and my favourite blues for snow: Ultramarine, Cobalt and Cerulean.

17 Comments on “Early winter”

  1. Alison R. Hall says:
    December 8, 2020 at 8:43 am

    Wonderfully evocative. I feel I’m right there.
    More snow is on the way!

  2. masonsherry48 says:
    December 8, 2020 at 9:47 am

    We don’t get snow in Austin, Texas and I really enjoy your winter scenes!. I can feel the chill. Would you please post the photograph you drew this from so I can see your interpretation?

  3. Iona says:
    December 8, 2020 at 9:57 am

    Just beautiful. Love those little flicks of gold leaves still hanging out in the branches.

  4. Denise says:
    December 8, 2020 at 10:21 am

    No one does snow better!

  5. sandidureice says:
    December 8, 2020 at 10:36 am

    Beautiful

  6. shawnthompsonart says:
    December 8, 2020 at 10:40 am

    Nice scene of the snow, whatever happened to the day when snow stayed in early December. Its strange how the climate is changing.

  7. mcammeehan says:
    December 8, 2020 at 10:57 am

    Just lovely. Fresh snow is so calming and inspiring.

  8. Richard Lee says:
    December 8, 2020 at 11:08 am

    OMG Shari that is just plain amazing. Centuries from now when we talk about the “masters,” in art, we definitely will be talking about your work!

  9. Marilyn Hansen says:
    December 8, 2020 at 11:31 am

    Lovely! And great colors for the snow. Thank you for the advice Shari!

  10. Jeff Gold says:
    December 8, 2020 at 11:35 am

    Beautiful, as always. It brings to mind an earlier composition from last year (or before?) at the same location. The rocks add so much to the composition and the arc they create provides so much foreground interest. The backlighting adds immensely to the drama. Terrific, especially knowing it was done after the fact from a photo (not your usual preference).

  11. Linda Murray says:
    December 8, 2020 at 11:55 am

    Your favorite, and one of mine, Shari! Love everything about this painting. The colors, the shadows, the rocks. I feel like I am standing in those woods- cold, quiet and the crunch of my boots in the snow. Just beautiful!

  12. Prior... says:
    December 8, 2020 at 12:22 pm

    wow – love the frocks and snow between – so nice

  13. Laura Kate says:
    December 8, 2020 at 1:19 pm

    This week I’ve been inspired by seeing the shadows from the low December sun. But I seem to lack confidence in my skill to paint that subject.

  14. carmelcampbell says:
    December 8, 2020 at 3:00 pm

    Beautiful. The color combination makes it.

  15. loisajay says:
    December 8, 2020 at 7:31 pm

    Shari–I love your snow scenes. That blue really makes me shiver–so realistic!

  16. Bernadette says:
    December 8, 2020 at 7:36 pm

    Wonderful, wonderful, wonderful shadows….oh my!

  17. Carol Bershad says:
    December 8, 2020 at 9:03 pm

    Shari, you make Winter look good. Beautiful shadows. Carol

