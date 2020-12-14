WetlandsPosted: December 14, 2020 Filed under: Uncategorized 14 Comments
A few weeks ago we were taking a walk in the Technoparc Oiseaux in Montreal. The late November end-of-day colours were so striking that it made me gasp. It took me a few weeks to get around to painting it, but I had to see if I could capture the contrast between the warm and the cool tones in the scene. I went back this week and now the wetlands are a solid block of ice, so I’m happy we got to see this before it froze. Painted on a sheet of Arches Rough paper, 22″ x 16″.
Absolutely beautiful!!! I love the reflection of the sky! Your color choices were perfect!
LikeLike
Thanks so much Linda. I did work a long time on getting those colours right. I painted lots of little swatches first.
LikeLike
Sometimes the play of warm and cool, complementary colors, and just a new scene do leave you breathless at the beauty of the world, no matter the subject. The mood you caught here suggests brisk weather, a volatile sky, and the hint that hard weather is on its way.
LikeLike
Such a perfect summary of the day N! In fact the sun was so low that we had trouble seeing when we were walking on the path. But that made for some drama in the landscape. Thanks for writing!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Sounds like you had a great adventure – and caught the mood so well. Enjoy the holidays and stay safe and healthy. 😉
LikeLike
Beautiful! As someone who lives on the wetlands in FL, I appreciate how difficult the scene is to capture. Lee Kline
Sent from my iPhone
>
LikeLike
Lee, I love your scenes of the wetlands. I was just admiring the postcards you posted for an exchange. Thanks!
LikeLike
This is so beautiful! You definitely captured it. Your last two paintings of nature have been stunning. I truly hope you teach a class in painting the natural world.
LikeLike
Michele, it is a luxury to have the time to spend a full day painting. I will try to do more and hopefully work this into a class.
LikeLike
stunning!
LikeLike
Thank you for writing!
LikeLike
Such gorgeous blues, Shari.
LikeLike
Spectacular, Shari!
LikeLike
Love this one Shari
LikeLike