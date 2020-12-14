Wetlands

A few weeks ago we were taking a walk in the Technoparc Oiseaux in Montreal. The late November end-of-day colours were so striking that it made me gasp. It took me a few weeks to get around to painting it, but I had to see if I could capture the contrast between the warm and the cool tones in the scene. I went back this week and now the wetlands are a solid block of ice, so I’m happy we got to see this before it froze. Painted on a sheet of Arches Rough paper, 22″ x 16″.

14 Comments on “Wetlands”

  1. Linda Uphus says:
    December 14, 2020 at 12:50 pm

    Absolutely beautiful!!! I love the reflection of the sky! Your color choices were perfect!

  2. -N- says:
    December 14, 2020 at 12:51 pm

    Sometimes the play of warm and cool, complementary colors, and just a new scene do leave you breathless at the beauty of the world, no matter the subject. The mood you caught here suggests brisk weather, a volatile sky, and the hint that hard weather is on its way.

  3. Lee Kline says:
    December 14, 2020 at 12:59 pm

    Beautiful! As someone who lives on the wetlands in FL, I appreciate how difficult the scene is to capture. Lee Kline

  4. Michele says:
    December 14, 2020 at 1:01 pm

    This is so beautiful! You definitely captured it. Your last two paintings of nature have been stunning. I truly hope you teach a class in painting the natural world.

  5. Riseup Admin says:
    December 14, 2020 at 1:02 pm

    stunning!

  6. lois says:
    December 14, 2020 at 2:45 pm

    Such gorgeous blues, Shari.

  7. Carol Bershad says:
    December 14, 2020 at 2:51 pm

    Spectacular, Shari!

  8. Sue Fenyvesi says:
    December 14, 2020 at 2:57 pm

    Love this one Shari

