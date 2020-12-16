Oranges and oregano

I woke up way too early today so I drew before breakfast on my iPad. I’ve been using Procreate and an Apple Pencil for a year or two, and even though I’ve tried many of the watercolour and oil brushes, I keep coming back to my favourite — the one that is most like working with analog drawing tools — the 6B pencil. I don’t really use many of the features available to me in the app, like layers, transparency, fills, etc. That just seems too much like working in Adobe Illustrator. For me, using Procreate is like having a giant box of coloured pencils at my disposal. I use one pencil and just keep changing and layering the colours. The beauty of the process for me is having all of this available and easy to use, even before my morning coffee.