Oranges and oregano

Oranges and oreganoPosted: December 16, 2020 Filed under: Uncategorized 6 Comments
I woke up way too early today so I drew before breakfast on my iPad. I’ve been using Procreate and an Apple Pencil for a year or two, and even though I’ve tried many of the watercolour and oil brushes, I keep coming back to my favourite — the one that is most like working with analog drawing tools — the 6B pencil. I don’t really use many of the features available to me in the app, like layers, transparency, fills, etc. That just seems too much like working in Adobe Illustrator. For me, using Procreate is like having a giant box of coloured pencils at my disposal. I use one pencil and just keep changing and layering the colours. The beauty of the process for me is having all of this available and easy to use, even before my morning coffee.
shari, you keep me going. thanks for uplifting emails. greatly appreciated. janice fleetwood-bean
That’s lovely
Very naturalistic especially for an electronic medium. This is a great ad for the Apple Pencil!
What a fabulous drawing!
Hockney would be impressed. You recall, I’m sure, that he initially got hooked on drawing on his iPhone because he could wake up and start drawing/painting right away (hence various scenes out his bedroom window as the sun was rising).
But, back to your drawing. I love it, all the layers and textures… and the glow of the oranges! Can you please keep getting up early and posting your drawing. It’s great to have your post with my morning coffee. (I did not get up early today, though I thought about it. 😄)
Very effective drawing. It really feels like colored pencil (with a little pastel chalk in the background) and has a very natural look. The contrasts are great and the reflections vibrate with life. Did I mention the composition? Beautiful!
Love how you share all of your tricks and tools with us. So inspiring to try something new! Love the oranges, and their reflections everywhere in this.
