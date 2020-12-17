Alice with lines

My sketch of Alice was done with Walnut Ink and a dip pen on Fabriano watercolour paper. Every once in a while I remember that I have these old dip pens hanging around in my studio, and I haul them out and dust them off. They’re not part of my plein air kit because who wants to carry around an ink bottle and a dip pen? But a dip pen is just so satisfying to work with. There’s the scratchy sound it makes when it is dragged across the paper, and the fat drip that falls from it after you take it out of the bottle. And if you are lucky another fat drip that lands on your paper in the middle of your drawing. My favourite illustrator who works with a dip pen is Barry Blitt. Have a look at how he uses it.