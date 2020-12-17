Alice with lines

Posted: December 17, 2020 | Author: | Filed under: Uncategorized |3 Comments

My sketch of Alice was done with Walnut Ink and a dip pen on Fabriano watercolour paper. Every once in a while I remember that I have these old dip pens hanging around in my studio, and I haul them out and dust them off. They’re not part of my plein air kit because who wants to carry around an ink bottle and a dip pen? But a dip pen is just so satisfying to work with. There’s the scratchy sound it makes when it is dragged across the paper, and the fat drip that falls from it after you take it out of the bottle. And if you are lucky another fat drip that lands on your paper in the middle of your drawing. My favourite illustrator who works with a dip pen is Barry Blitt. Have a look at how he uses it.

3 Comments on “Alice with lines”

  1. Unique Tales says:
    December 17, 2020 at 1:46 pm

    Sweet. 😊

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  2. Geoffrey Bladon says:
    December 17, 2020 at 2:19 pm

    Hi Shari,

    The Dip Pen king has got to be Ralph Steadman.

    Check him out at ralphsteadman.com.

    Geoff
    ________________________________

    Like

    Reply
    • Shari Blaukopf says:
      December 17, 2020 at 2:30 pm

      Geoff, I am a fan from way back. As a graphic design student in university, I spent hours studying the illustrations of Steadman, Jack Unruh, Milton Glaser, Brad Holland, Anita Kunz, etc., in those annual awards books. Thanks for sharing, and for the reminder to have another look at Steadman today.

      Like

      Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s