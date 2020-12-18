Écureuil gris

Posted: December 18, 2020 | Author: | Filed under: Uncategorized |4 Comments

I just calculated and it turns out that I sketched this wheelbarrow for the first time just over nine years ago, but it has taken all that time for a squirrel to pose for me. It was worth the wait, I would say. Now I can say that I have an oak, a squirrel and an acorn all in the same drawing. The squirrel was sketched today with a dip pen and black Carbon ink in a Handbook Watercolour Journal.

4 Comments on “Écureuil gris”

  1. Gerry Draper says:
    December 18, 2020 at 2:46 pm

    Serendipity!

    Like

    Reply
  2. lois says:
    December 18, 2020 at 3:10 pm

    That little guy is the cutest touch!

    Like

    Reply
  3. Marilyn Hansen says:
    December 18, 2020 at 4:36 pm

    Love this Shari! It reminds me of the wheelbarrow I park at my barn at the end of the day. Maybe I should do some sketching of that too!

    Like

    Reply
  4. eileenpgoldenberg says:
    December 18, 2020 at 4:40 pm

    Great sketch, Yes dip pens can be wonderful for that scratchy feel and the line variation.. Happy Holidays to you and yours!! Eileen

    Eileen P. Goldenberg 415-305-0892 http://www.goldenbergdesigns.com

    >

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s