Écureuil gris

I just calculated and it turns out that I sketched this wheelbarrow for the first time just over nine years ago, but it has taken all that time for a squirrel to pose for me. It was worth the wait, I would say. Now I can say that I have an oak, a squirrel and an acorn all in the same drawing. The squirrel was sketched today with a dip pen and black Carbon ink in a Handbook Watercolour Journal.