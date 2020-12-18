Écureuil gris

Écureuil grisPosted: December 18, 2020 Filed under: Uncategorized 4 Comments
I just calculated and it turns out that I sketched this wheelbarrow for the first time just over nine years ago, but it has taken all that time for a squirrel to pose for me. It was worth the wait, I would say. Now I can say that I have an oak, a squirrel and an acorn all in the same drawing. The squirrel was sketched today with a dip pen and black Carbon ink in a Handbook Watercolour Journal.
Serendipity!
LikeLike
That little guy is the cutest touch!
LikeLike
Love this Shari! It reminds me of the wheelbarrow I park at my barn at the end of the day. Maybe I should do some sketching of that too!
LikeLike
Great sketch, Yes dip pens can be wonderful for that scratchy feel and the line variation.. Happy Holidays to you and yours!! Eileen
Eileen P. Goldenberg 415-305-0892 http://www.goldenbergdesigns.com
>
LikeLike