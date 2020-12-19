A gift of the holidays

It was a fun time last night in Sketching PlayLab‘s end of year virtual block party. My friends Suhita and Paul shared their favourite sketching tools (check out Paul’s new Daniel Smith set) as participants listened and sketched. I think all sketchers love to get a glimpse into other sketcher’s toolkits, right?? I have to admit it was hard to draw and watch at the same time, but I did manage to sketch some pinecones in India ink and liquid watercolour.

If you are looking for an art experience for the holiday period, I have a suggestion. The Montreal Museum of Fine Arts, now closed because of the pandemic, is offering a gift for the holidays. They have made their five current banner exhibits available as virtual tours. I was hoping to see Paris in the Days of Post-Impressionism: Signac and the Indépendants but never made it there before the museum closed in November, so I’m thrilled to have the opportunity to walk through the exhibit, even on a virtual visit. Also a must-see: Riopelle: The Call of Northern Landscapes and Indigenous Cultures. I did preview both of these briefly, on my iPad, just to see what the experience was like. You can get a really good view of the work. Not as wonderful as if you were standing in front of the paintings, but it’s certainly better than not seeing them at all. I will be spending more time at all five of the shows over the holiday period. Here’s the link to all of the exhibits.