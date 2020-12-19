A gift of the holidays

A gift of the holidaysPosted: December 19, 2020 Filed under: Uncategorized 5 Comments
It was a fun time last night in Sketching PlayLab‘s end of year virtual block party. My friends Suhita and Paul shared their favourite sketching tools (check out Paul’s new Daniel Smith set) as participants listened and sketched. I think all sketchers love to get a glimpse into other sketcher’s toolkits, right?? I have to admit it was hard to draw and watch at the same time, but I did manage to sketch some pinecones in India ink and liquid watercolour.
If you are looking for an art experience for the holiday period, I have a suggestion. The Montreal Museum of Fine Arts, now closed because of the pandemic, is offering a gift for the holidays. They have made their five current banner exhibits available as virtual tours. I was hoping to see Paris in the Days of Post-Impressionism: Signac and the Indépendants but never made it there before the museum closed in November, so I’m thrilled to have the opportunity to walk through the exhibit, even on a virtual visit. Also a must-see: Riopelle: The Call of Northern Landscapes and Indigenous Cultures. I did preview both of these briefly, on my iPad, just to see what the experience was like. You can get a really good view of the work. Not as wonderful as if you were standing in front of the paintings, but it’s certainly better than not seeing them at all. I will be spending more time at all five of the shows over the holiday period. Here’s the link to all of the exhibits.
Great tip Shari! I will check that out for sure!
Love the pine cones. Always a terrific subject. Your treatment is original and delightful.
Interesting. Liquid watercolor? Have to look that up. Sounds like ink. Intense color on the pine cones, very nice. Do you find yourself changing your palette when you see others? I like to try new colors but after a time it got too expensive. BTW, my eyesight finally cleared to the point that I started your class on boats.
Great, thx for the info Shari, I was hoping they would do that as I know they can’t sadly prolong the exhibition dates. I too was eager to see these exhibitions. Happy holidays and painting! I have done yr Angel woods painting twice now, still not super happy with it, will do again no doubt… practice makes perfect 🙂 Jane
Thank you for sharing. And your pine cones are lovely.
I will have to remember to check out the exhibits over the holidays. Nice pinecones! You are right about loving to look at other sketcher’s toolkits. That was always one of my favorite parts about the show and tell after our sketch events in NYC. I miss that!
