Best wishes for the holiday season

Best wishes for the holiday seasonPosted: December 24, 2020 Filed under: Uncategorized 15 Comments
2020 has been a challenging year, to say the least. As urban sketchers, we have all had to find new ways to connect and new subjects to draw. It hasn’t been easy getting used to this new reality — of not being able to wander freely with our sketchbooks, and not being able to draw with friends. I know I’m not the only one who misses both. Remember just a few months ago when zoom was something you did with a camera? These days, not a week goes by without some sort of Zoom event, either with friends or for work. It’s not the same, but I’m happy to have at least this way of staying connected.
As I pause during the holiday season to reflect on all the dramatic changes in our lives, I also want to thank you so much for stopping in to say hello on the blog, and also for encouraging me to create courses that keep us sketching. It has been such a pleasure to connect with so many of you. And, since I won’t be traveling again until a vaccine becomes widely available and in-person workshops are safe, I plan to continue posting often in 2021. And there will be a few new courses coming up too.
I hope you have a wonderful and safe holiday, wherever you live. I wish you and your loved ones health and happiness for the new year, and I have my fingers crossed that one day soon we will be sketching together in person.
Happy sketching in 2021!
Shari,
Best wishes to you, too.
Your daily posts have been a visual delight to my quarantined days. When the holiday flurry calms down, I am looking forward to your floral bouquet class.
Here’s to your creative spirit
May you strive and stretch to hear it.
Claire Russell
http://www.clairecreates.com
Instagram: clairepaint
LikeLiked by 1 person
And happy sketching in 2021 to you, too! Your lessons and blog posts and sketches had a lot to do with making 2020 bearable, for me. Thanks! Tom
LikeLike
Hey Shari!
Rob and I wish you and Spiro a happy, healthy, Christmas too! We are raising a glass to a much much better 2021 – bah humbug on 2020! Love all your wonderful paintings. Always an inspiration!
hugs
Sherry and Rob
Nanaimo B.C.
LikeLike
Yes, let’s all wish for the best and some of that best would be a rescheduled workshop with Stephanie and Shuita! Fingers crossed our world will be safe and prosperous and sane in 2021. Merry and Happy to you Shari and thanks for all the great inspiration you give to us.
LikeLike
Cheers Shari. Your fabulous courses have been an unexpected benefit of this unprecedented situation.
Did you get a Fude nib pen?
💚♥️💚
LikeLike
Shari, All the very best for Christmas and the coming year. Thank you so much for keeping us inspired during a very difficult year. I hope you can feel the love from us.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yes, this has been one very different year. I miss being able to get together with friends and sketching if we feel like it…and traveling…and not worrying all the time about catching something. I am glad to have had you as part of those people who kept me inspired and helped distract me from all that was going on. Wishing you a wonderful holiday season!!! Hopefully 2021 will be an improvement in many ways.
LikeLike
Thank you Shari, your creations and classes are a delight; just what we need. All the very best. Sandi
LikeLike
Merry Christmas, Shari! I so enjoy each new post, and seeing how many colors you achieve from a very minimal palette. That has become my personal challenge–minimize and make more color! Thank you so much. Take care, stay safe. 2021 has got to be better!!
LikeLike
Thanks so much for your blog and courses. I searched a long time to find a teacher like you! I look forward to anything you post and to additional classes. For that I am happy to be quarantined!
LikeLike
Thanks Shari for your frequent inspiring and artful posts. Stay safe and yes, hope to see you in a workshop in 2021 when it’s safe to travel and be together. I’m working my way through three of your on-line courses with appreciation for your excellent demos, explanations and organization as a teacher. Merry Christmas and all the best in the new year.
Peri
LikeLike
Thank you for your frequent, daily posts of new ways to help us keep on sketching. So often I am inspired to move out of my comfort zone. Thanks for helping me stretch.
I appreciate all your time and effort to keep the blog going.
LikeLike
Shari, thank you for all the inspiration and encouragement you provide. How greatly appreciated it all is. Your on- line learning classes were a much needed treat during this gloomy year. Wish you and your family a happy and healthy 2021. Also, love the “seasonal” red and green colors of this post❤️
LikeLike
Best wishes to you and your family, that everyone stays healthy this coming year. Everyone needs a break from all this stress. Your blog gives us all a much needed diversion. Thank you for all the info you share about painting……you really are a very giving person and appreciate all the time you spend in prepping the blog.
LikeLike
Best wishes for a safe & warm Christmas with your family & friends.
Thank you for the daily cheer & inspiration you bring to all of us.
LikeLike