Best wishes for the holiday season

2020 has been a challenging year, to say the least. As urban sketchers, we have all had to find new ways to connect and new subjects to draw. It hasn’t been easy getting used to this new reality — of not being able to wander freely with our sketchbooks, and not being able to draw with friends. I know I’m not the only one who misses both. Remember just a few months ago when zoom was something you did with a camera? These days, not a week goes by without some sort of Zoom event, either with friends or for work. It’s not the same, but I’m happy to have at least this way of staying connected.

As I pause during the holiday season to reflect on all the dramatic changes in our lives, I also want to thank you so much for stopping in to say hello on the blog, and also for encouraging me to create courses that keep us sketching. It has been such a pleasure to connect with so many of you. And, since I won’t be traveling again until a vaccine becomes widely available and in-person workshops are safe, I plan to continue posting often in 2021. And there will be a few new courses coming up too.

I hope you have a wonderful and safe holiday, wherever you live. I wish you and your loved ones health and happiness for the new year, and I have my fingers crossed that one day soon we will be sketching together in person.

Happy sketching in 2021!