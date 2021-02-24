Canada Malting Silos sketch

As a follow-up to yesterday’s post, here is the final sketch from my Instagram live session with @artofalvin. It was so much fun to sketch and chat with him this morning, even though I was hardly awake and hadn’t had nearly enough coffee. If you’re interested in seeing the process, go to Alvin’s IGTV to watch. I sketched this one in my Etchr Perfect Sketchbook.

  1. eileenpgoldenberg says:
    February 24, 2021 at 11:52 am

    That was great. I had a different photo for some reason, i sketched that view.. great silo building. I once worked on a crew in Iowa, in the summer, building one of those.. interesting process.. Eileen

  2. Donna says:
    February 24, 2021 at 12:00 pm

    Using blue in the roadway. I would not think of that. Makes the painting much more lively

  3. Denise says:
    February 24, 2021 at 12:14 pm

    It was a great way to start my day-just the incentive I needed to get some painting done myself. Loved the results of both pictures!

  4. TonyU says:
    February 24, 2021 at 1:14 pm

    I watched some of this Shari! Great to hear the two of you chatting and to watch you both paint. A much more civilised time of day here in the UK!

