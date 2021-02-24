Canada Malting Silos sketch

As a follow-up to yesterday’s post, here is the final sketch from my Instagram live session with @artofalvin. It was so much fun to sketch and chat with him this morning, even though I was hardly awake and hadn’t had nearly enough coffee. If you’re interested in seeing the process, go to Alvin’s IGTV to watch. I sketched this one in my Etchr Perfect Sketchbook.