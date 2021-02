The common thistle, and other wildflowers

The snow continues to fall in Montreal, but today I took a little trip back to summer in Charlevoix. I sketched this page of wildflowers, on location in the garden of our hosts, surrounded by bees and the calls of chickadees. Back on that day in July we recorded a little video while I sketched the thistles. Have a look if you are in need of a few minutes of summer too.