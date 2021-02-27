Three cedars, in ink

Three cedars, in inkPosted: February 27, 2021 Filed under: Uncategorized 17 Comments
The falling snow is magical today. Big fat snowflakes that weigh down the branches of my cedars. I considered doing this sketch just in fountain pen, but a brush pen is so useful for the large dark areas. If you’re interested in seeing some of the other ways I play with ink (and wash), I just released a new free course on my teaching site called “Ink and Wash Ideas for Sketchers“. You’ll find a dozen ways to get your hands dirty, and maybe something will inspire you to get out your dip pen and draw.
Great demo!!! I enjoy seeing how you use color and create the “looseness!”
Frank
Thanks so much for letting me know Frank!!
Thank you for this latest learning video- fabulous and fun to watch! Never knew an ink bottle could have so many “personalities!
Thanks Denise. I’m so glad you liked it. This was such a fun one to make.
Hello Shari,
Pen and ink is one of my favorite mediums and this is a lovely sketch. When doing a pen and ink sketch do you begin with a light pencil drawing or maybe a few tick marks for placement? I have been criticized for doing so and wondered what your thoughts were on this.
Thank you.
Hi Christine. Thanks so much for writing. In answer to your question, if the perspective is really tricky I will do some light lines in pencil. But prefer the spontaneity of working directly with ink on clean paper. I find that if I use pencil, it ruins the fun of that. Yes, there will be lines that I am not happy with, but there is always tomorrow. Or I can make a new line on the same drawing. I am trying to be less judgemental about my drawings these days : )
Hello, Shari! I signed up for your Sketching Boats class but can’t access it today. I think I typo’ed my email to Li.da.m.cherry@att.net. It should be. Linda.M.Cherry@att.netCan you help me get in? Thank you. Linda Cherry
thank you for the gift of all this great info………there are so many courses to purchase out there on the web that it is now making the head swim………. I have purchased and almost worked through many of your fine instructional programs.
Shari, I really miss the snow. It is so hot and humid in Queensland at the moment. The best time to paint is the middle of the night! Thank you for the free workshop on pen and ink. I just happen to have some dip pens on my desk and a selection of ink samples waiting to be used. I love how you can sketch the snow in pen and ink.
LOVED the demo! Do you have specific brushes that you use when painting with ink? … or can I use any of my watercolor brushes? Will ink harm my watercolor brushes?
Don’t use your good brushes Linda! I used an old one. The ink might ruin a good brush.
Beautiful black & white. Love the trees!
What fun! Thanks for the great video. A lovely gift on a winter’s day.
Lovely drawing of the cedars. They are certainly more interesting to draw when they have snow on them, eh? I love all the patterns and textures.
Nice snow scene done in ink! I’m off to watch the demo.
I like your drawing but I have an intollerance/phobia of snow. Sorry.
Thank you for the Ink and Wash demo gift. The splatters really add energy to the colourful little ink bottles. It’s inspired me to get out my dip pens. Jan
