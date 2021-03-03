Heather and Joey’s Window

Last evening I travelled all the way to the Outer Hebrides, via WindowSwap, and landed in South Uist, Scotland where I looked through Heather and Joey’s window. On a ridiculously cold day in Montreal (-18°C, but feels like -30°C) it was wonderful to look out of someone else’s window and watch the clouds move across the sky. And because this is actually from someone’s home, a fly crawled across the window but didn’t stay long enough for me to capture it.