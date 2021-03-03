Heather and Joey’s WindowPosted: March 3, 2021 Filed under: Uncategorized 20 Comments
Last evening I travelled all the way to the Outer Hebrides, via WindowSwap, and landed in South Uist, Scotland where I looked through Heather and Joey’s window. On a ridiculously cold day in Montreal (-18°C, but feels like -30°C) it was wonderful to look out of someone else’s window and watch the clouds move across the sky. And because this is actually from someone’s home, a fly crawled across the window but didn’t stay long enough for me to capture it.
J’aime beaucoup votre travail,j’ai regardé la démo de Jeudi dernier et j’ai très apprécié. Je ne parle pas anglais si non je prendrais des cours par vidéo. Merci
Merci beaucoup Marie France!
feel like I am right there looking at this scene!
That is what it feels like. You can even hear sounds from the inside of the house which made me think someone was in the room with me.
How wonderful! So cool to be able to travel like that!
Thanks Bev. You can travel too, even if you don’t sketch!
How wonderful. Love the dramatic sky.
This is a beautiful part of Scotland (I travelled to Uist about 10 years ago).
I wondered if you had been there. Then you must know Heather and Joey : )
Shari, that is just stunning! I really need to try that window web site!
Thanks Roberta. You should try it for sure. So much fun!
Window Swap a great website. An interesting idea. Always wanted to see Scotland. Your painting really sets a mood. What a sky you captured. Have you been there?
Such a cool idea! Painting someone’s window scape!
Bruce and I watch iTunes of the outer Isles of Scotland and we just viewed the one from South Uist and North Uist, they also have these amazing highland long horn cows! What a spot to go painting!
It’s back on our travel list!
What a view! Yours and theirs!
Learned about “window swap” through one of your posts. It’s been quite the source for a few sketches of my own, thanks!
Nice trip 🙂
Absolutely beautiful!
Lovely painting. What a fun way to travel!
Fun idea!
Lovely landscape! It is interesting to see the views from around the world.
Nice painting of the Hebridies, Scotland. It looks pretty green there, despite being way north of Montreal. We get the worst part of the gulf stream in North America. I really like the cloud texture, and how you added some red to the field.
