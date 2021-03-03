Heather and Joey’s Window

Last evening I travelled all the way to the Outer Hebrides, via WindowSwap, and landed in South Uist, Scotland where I looked through Heather and Joey’s window. On a ridiculously cold day in Montreal (-18°C, but feels like -30°C) it was wonderful to look out of someone else’s window and watch the clouds move across the sky. And because this is actually from someone’s home, a fly crawled across the window but didn’t stay long enough for me to capture it.

  1. Marie France Tessier says:
    March 3, 2021 at 9:31 am

    J’aime beaucoup votre travail,j’ai regardé la démo de Jeudi dernier et j’ai très apprécié. Je ne parle pas anglais si non je prendrais des cours par vidéo. Merci

  2. Carol says:
    March 3, 2021 at 9:40 am

    feel like I am right there looking at this scene!

  3. Beverley Rankin says:
    March 3, 2021 at 9:48 am

    How wonderful! So cool to be able to travel like that!

  4. Alison R. Hall says:
    March 3, 2021 at 10:04 am

    How wonderful. Love the dramatic sky.
    This is a beautiful part of Scotland (I travelled to Uist about 10 years ago).

  5. Roberta says:
    March 3, 2021 at 10:08 am

    Shari, that is just stunning! I really need to try that window web site!

  6. Judy Sopher says:
    March 3, 2021 at 11:31 am

    Window Swap a great website. An interesting idea. Always wanted to see Scotland. Your painting really sets a mood. What a sky you captured. Have you been there?

  7. angmacleod says:
    March 3, 2021 at 11:53 am

    Such a cool idea! Painting someone’s window scape!
    Bruce and I watch iTunes of the outer Isles of Scotland and we just viewed the one from South Uist and North Uist, they also have these amazing highland long horn cows! What a spot to go painting!

    It’s back on our travel list!

  8. Jean Mackay / Drawn In says:
    March 3, 2021 at 12:18 pm

    What a view! Yours and theirs!

  9. Denise says:
    March 3, 2021 at 12:37 pm

    Learned about “window swap” through one of your posts. It’s been quite the source for a few sketches of my own, thanks!

  10. Chris Rusk says:
    March 3, 2021 at 1:04 pm

    Nice trip 🙂

  11. Gretta Benson says:
    March 3, 2021 at 8:16 pm

    Absolutely beautiful!

  12. Joan Tavolott says:
    March 3, 2021 at 8:50 pm

    Lovely painting. What a fun way to travel!

  13. Nancy Hall says:
    March 3, 2021 at 9:58 pm

    Fun idea!

  14. Cindy Wahlstrom says:
    March 3, 2021 at 11:33 pm

    Lovely landscape! It is interesting to see the views from around the world.

  15. shawnthompsonart says:
    March 4, 2021 at 11:08 am

    Nice painting of the Hebridies, Scotland. It looks pretty green there, despite being way north of Montreal. We get the worst part of the gulf stream in North America. I really like the cloud texture, and how you added some red to the field.

