Last year’s blooms

It’s definitely not spring in Montreal yet, but this time last year I was teaching my last workshop before the pandemic, in South Carolina, and of course enjoying the spring blooms. In my previous life as a college teacher, I escaped to Georgia and South Carolina during my spring break many times. It wasn’t a break from teaching, because I often taught sketching workshops there, but it was a wonderful escape from the March weather in Montreal. This week I’m a little nostalgic for the balmy air of Savannah, so I painted some azaleas from a previous trip.