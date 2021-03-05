Last year’s blooms

It’s definitely not spring in Montreal yet, but this time last year I was teaching my last workshop before the pandemic, in South Carolina, and of course enjoying the spring blooms. In my previous life as a college teacher, I escaped to Georgia and South Carolina during my spring break many times. It wasn’t a break from teaching, because I often taught sketching workshops there, but it was a wonderful escape from the March weather in Montreal. This week I’m a little nostalgic for the balmy air of Savannah, so I painted some azaleas from a previous trip.

9 Comments on “Last year’s blooms”

  1. Elly Hobgood says:
    March 5, 2021 at 4:26 pm

    We live in Georgia and I can say with confidence, this is a job “well done.”

  2. Zora Polh says:
    March 5, 2021 at 4:45 pm

    This is soooo beautiful.

  3. tylaraduncan says:
    March 5, 2021 at 4:54 pm

    beautiful colours of spring

  4. mcammeehan says:
    March 5, 2021 at 5:38 pm

    spring!

  5. Alison R. Hall says:
    March 5, 2021 at 6:19 pm

    I share in your nostalgia. A March break from the snow and cold was always restorative.

    Lovely painting. I particularly like the splashes of rusty orange. They set make he entire piece all the more exciting.

  6. Linda Uphus says:
    March 5, 2021 at 7:10 pm

    Wow! So beautiful! Can you share the sequence of what you painted first?

  7. Cindy Wahlstrom says:
    March 5, 2021 at 7:42 pm

    I love hearing your stories that accompany your lovely painted sketches. I have never been to Georgia or South Carolina. I have a daughter who moved to Tennessee a few years ago. It is a beautiful area. I have tried growing azaleas in my yard with no success. Not sure why they continually die. My hydrangeas, however, flourish!

  8. Joan Tavolott says:
    March 5, 2021 at 7:52 pm

    Oh, this warms me up on this chilly NY day!!! It really does make it feel almost like spring. We have nothing in bloom that I’ve noticed, although I’m sure if I visited friends who have gardens their hellebores would be in bloom.

  9. Stephanie Descoteaux says:
    March 5, 2021 at 8:00 pm

    Gee, to look at your azaleas you’d think they are right in front of you.
    I had to listen to ” Going to Carolina”, after what you said.

