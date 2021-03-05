Last year’s blooms

Last year’s bloomsPosted: March 5, 2021 Filed under: Uncategorized 9 Comments
It’s definitely not spring in Montreal yet, but this time last year I was teaching my last workshop before the pandemic, in South Carolina, and of course enjoying the spring blooms. In my previous life as a college teacher, I escaped to Georgia and South Carolina during my spring break many times. It wasn’t a break from teaching, because I often taught sketching workshops there, but it was a wonderful escape from the March weather in Montreal. This week I’m a little nostalgic for the balmy air of Savannah, so I painted some azaleas from a previous trip.
We live in Georgia and I can say with confidence, this is a job “well done.”
This is soooo beautiful.
beautiful colours of spring
spring!
I share in your nostalgia. A March break from the snow and cold was always restorative.
Lovely painting. I particularly like the splashes of rusty orange. They set make he entire piece all the more exciting.
Wow! So beautiful! Can you share the sequence of what you painted first?
I love hearing your stories that accompany your lovely painted sketches. I have never been to Georgia or South Carolina. I have a daughter who moved to Tennessee a few years ago. It is a beautiful area. I have tried growing azaleas in my yard with no success. Not sure why they continually die. My hydrangeas, however, flourish!
Oh, this warms me up on this chilly NY day!!! It really does make it feel almost like spring. We have nothing in bloom that I’ve noticed, although I’m sure if I visited friends who have gardens their hellebores would be in bloom.
Gee, to look at your azaleas you’d think they are right in front of you.
I had to listen to ” Going to Carolina”, after what you said.
