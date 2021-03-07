Red WingsPosted: March 7, 2021 Filed under: Uncategorized 5 Comments
I’ve been admiring the patina on these boots all week. And their position on the floor. I have a feeling they were removed and left there, casually discarded, yet they seem ready to go at any moment. Just waiting for the feet that will take them somewhere. Sketched in an Etchr Perfect Sketchbook, using mostly Burnt Sienna, Carbazole Violet and Prussian Blue.
I love the colour palette for these. Curious as to whether this is hot press or cold press paper as I have the cold press on and find the paper quite textured, although it holds a lot of watery layers very well. I’m assuming this one is watercolour or is it actually gouache?
I confess, when I read the subject line I thought, “Oh, Shari must have Red Winged Blackbirds in the yard!”
Yes, these boots do look ready to take off. You’ve conveyed their volume and character beautifully.
I also wondered if this is gouache or watercolor. Either way, great boots. Like the color.It is a rich combination.
I hardly ever comment, but look forward to receiving your work every day. Your are such a wonderful artist. The comment you left about the shoes touched my heart. Wish I could paint like you.
Good Evening dear friend Shari,
It is really a wonderful experience for me. This sketch brought my past Industrial career as a sweet memory.
Our company used to supply Red Wings Industrial safety shoes with a steel cap stitched inside. I don’t have a count of how many pairs of Redwing safety shoes during my job with the Oil exploration Organization.
And at present still, I have one pair kept as a memento, after my retirement, 15 years ago,
Looking at them, I get every movement in that Industry on my mental screen.
Tears roll down from my eyes thinking about my wonderful past.
Thanks for this beautiful sketch.
You remember or not, once I wrote about one of our great poets, who said, ” Anything in this world is worth a subject to write poetry”.
And you proved ” Anything in this world is worth a subject for painting”
Regards and blessings
Yours’s the sincerely admiring friend
Uma
