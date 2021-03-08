Join me at the Sketchbook Revival Online Workshop

It’s a pleasure this year to have the time to set up my studio camera and participate in some fun online events. In previous years I’ve had college teaching commitments, but one event that I finally said yes to is the 4th Annual Sketchbook Revival, hosted by Karen Abend. It’s free, and takes place from March 18 to March 30. Sessions are led by accomplished artists, illustrators, painters, mixed media artists, designers, educators, and art therapists from all over the world. I’m leading a session called “The Urban Vignette in Ink and Watercolour.”

The best part about the online workshop is that it’s easy to participate. You’ll be able to watch the sessions from the comfort of your own home, according to your own schedule and without spending a penny – it’s completely free! There are two workshops per day, which adds up to more than two dozen fresh and creative ideas for your sketchbooks. Here’s the link to sign up. Hope to see you there!