Join me at the Sketchbook Revival Online Workshop

Join me at the Sketchbook Revival Online WorkshopPosted: March 8, 2021 Filed under: Uncategorized 5 Comments
It’s a pleasure this year to have the time to set up my studio camera and participate in some fun online events. In previous years I’ve had college teaching commitments, but one event that I finally said yes to is the 4th Annual Sketchbook Revival, hosted by Karen Abend. It’s free, and takes place from March 18 to March 30. Sessions are led by accomplished artists, illustrators, painters, mixed media artists, designers, educators, and art therapists from all over the world. I’m leading a session called “The Urban Vignette in Ink and Watercolour.”
The best part about the online workshop is that it’s easy to participate. You’ll be able to watch the sessions from the comfort of your own home, according to your own schedule and without spending a penny – it’s completely free! There are two workshops per day, which adds up to more than two dozen fresh and creative ideas for your sketchbooks. Here’s the link to sign up. Hope to see you there!
I followed the links you provided but there is no information, just a place to enter my email to reserve a spot. Is there any info anywhere as to what will be offered? How it will work? Laura
>
LikeLike
Hi Laura, Thanks for asking. I think that once you reserve your spot you will get an email that will give you lots more info. That’s what I did because I would love to watch some of the sessions too.
LikeLike
Hi Shari, thank you, I have signed up. Two information emails arrived.
LikeLike
A pre-session includes making a simple book. I have had all the gear to begin but it got shelved – now its off the shelf and doing. Thanks for the link to this inspiration. See you there.
LikeLike
Done. Can’t wait! Thanks for sharing this. Susan
– Susan Jaehn-Kreibaum The Empty Nest Bed & Breakfast 613-849-1406 emptynestbandb.ca ________________________________
LikeLike