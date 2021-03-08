Join me at the Sketchbook Revival Online Workshop

Posted: March 8, 2021 | Author: | Filed under: Uncategorized |5 Comments

It’s a pleasure this year to have the time to set up my studio camera and participate in some fun online events. In previous years I’ve had college teaching commitments, but one event that I finally said yes to is the 4th Annual Sketchbook Revival, hosted by Karen Abend. It’s free, and takes place from March 18 to March 30. Sessions are led by accomplished artists, illustrators, painters, mixed media artists, designers, educators, and art therapists from all over the world. I’m leading a session called “The Urban Vignette in Ink and Watercolour.”

The best part about the online workshop is that it’s easy to participate. You’ll be able to watch the sessions from the comfort of your own home, according to your own schedule and without spending a penny – it’s completely free! There are two workshops per day, which adds up to more than two dozen fresh and creative ideas for your sketchbooks. Here’s the link to sign up. Hope to see you there!

5 Comments on “Join me at the Sketchbook Revival Online Workshop”

  1. Laura says:
    March 8, 2021 at 1:22 pm

    I followed the links you provided but there is no information, just a place to enter my email to reserve a spot. Is there any info anywhere as to what will be offered? How it will work? Laura

    >

    Like

    Reply
    • Shari Blaukopf says:
      March 8, 2021 at 1:25 pm

      Hi Laura, Thanks for asking. I think that once you reserve your spot you will get an email that will give you lots more info. That’s what I did because I would love to watch some of the sessions too.

      Like

      Reply
  2. sandidureice says:
    March 8, 2021 at 4:50 pm

    Hi Shari, thank you, I have signed up. Two information emails arrived.

    Like

    Reply
    • sandidureice says:
      March 8, 2021 at 4:56 pm

      A pre-session includes making a simple book. I have had all the gear to begin but it got shelved – now its off the shelf and doing. Thanks for the link to this inspiration. See you there.

      Like

      Reply
  3. susanjk says:
    March 8, 2021 at 6:00 pm

    Done. Can’t wait! Thanks for sharing this. Susan

    – Susan Jaehn-Kreibaum The Empty Nest Bed & Breakfast 613-849-1406 emptynestbandb.ca ________________________________

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s