Old pole, new pole, and some rust in between

A girl in a tank top. A dog with his head out the car window, ears flapping in the breeze. A runner in shorts. Half a dozen office workers strolling and eating ice cream on a lunch break. A man on a racing bike. These are just a few of the sights that passed me by as I was sketching from my car today. I know we were all thinking the same thing. Well, actually I’m not sure what the dog was thinking but I’m pretty sure all the people were feeling pretty joyful. As for me, it didn’t matter that my drawing felt as rusty as the rods holding the old pole and the new pole together. I was smiling anyway. Spring is on the way.