Sketching Eva

Last evening I spent a few hours chatting and drawing with fellow sketcher Marek Badzynski on Instagram live. Marek picked the reference image of Eva (courtesy of Christina by The River), and it was all Canadian content — me in Montreal, Marek in Toronto, and the image taken in the fishing community of Finn Slough in BC. If you don’t know Marek’s work, check out his stunning graphite drawings on Instagram. And if you are interested in seeing how we both tackled the subject in completely different ways, the video is available on Marek’s IGTV archive.

An upcoming event that you may want to add to your calendar is the CSPWC’s first-ever live online critique on March 25th, with accomplished Canadian painter Brian Atyeo and Sheryl Fletcher-Coon, president of the TWSA. Brian and Sheryl will be looking at submissions from artists and offering helpful advice on composition, colour, tone, gradient and more. This is a great opportunity to learn how top artists analyze paintings — insights you can use when working on your own work. Lots more info about tickets and registration here.