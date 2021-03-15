Fred and Maryse’s window

It's hard to choose a view to draw on Window Swap. Some days I long to travel far away and find a place that looks nothing like Montreal in winter. But today I landed on a window in Montreal where the scene of a bare tree and snow falling was so familiar that it felt comforting to draw. I have no window sills in my house, and almost no sunny places for plants, so maybe this was also a little bit of window envy. It was certainly good practice for thinking about values (light outside, dark inside) and colour vs. monochrome.