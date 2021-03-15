Fred and Maryse’s window

Fred and Maryse’s windowPosted: March 15, 2021 Filed under: Uncategorized 12 Comments
It’s hard to choose a view to draw on Window Swap. Some days I long to travel far away and find a place that looks nothing like Montreal in winter. But today I landed on a window in Montreal where the scene of a bare tree and snow falling was so familiar that it felt comforting to draw. I have no window sills in my house, and almost no sunny places for plants, so maybe this was also a little bit of window envy. It was certainly good practice for thinking about values (light outside, dark inside) and colour vs. monochrome. And now I am trying to figure out if I know either Fred or Maryse. If you do, please tell them thanks for the view.
I somehow find it comforting as well, even as I long for sunny warm days. I hope Fred and Maryse are able to be contacted. I’m sure it will warm their hears even as the snow is falling.
I long for those days too Bernadette. It’s been incredibly cold here for mid-March but warmth is on its way. I hope it is for you too.
I love that juxtaposition of warmth from the inside to the cool baroness of the outside. Beautifully done!
thanks so much De!
I have window sills, also known as ‘the cats’ resting place’ so no plants for me! This is so pretty, though.
At least you have window sills! If I had one I bet Alice would be sitting in it.
Magnifique, ce monochrome et les couleurs de l’intérieur, j’adore! Et quelle belle découverte pour moi, Window Swap, je ne connaissais pas. Merci!
Merci Nicole! J’aime beaucoup Window Swap!!
Love this!
Love this, missing the snow on that side of the country
It’s lovely. Thank you Shari, and thanks for alerting us all to window swap. I like to go there just to look.
Someone else has recommended mapcrunch.com which has some potential, but not quite the same as being invited into someone’s home to look out of their windows.
Very lovely painting. Interesting contrasts between inside and out.Our windowsills are very narrow so I have small tables in front of the dining room windows with my plants. The he rest of the house doesn’t get enough light. Never thought of painting the plants contrasted with the outdoors. Good idea.
