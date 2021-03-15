Fred and Maryse’s window

It’s hard to choose a view to draw on Window Swap. Some days I long to travel far away and find a place that looks nothing like Montreal in winter. But today I landed on a window in Montreal where the scene of a bare tree and snow falling was so familiar that it felt comforting to draw. I have no window sills in my house, and almost no sunny places for plants, so maybe this was also a little bit of window envy. It was certainly good practice for thinking about values (light outside, dark inside) and colour vs. monochrome. And now I am trying to figure out if I know either Fred or Maryse. If you do, please tell them thanks for the view.

12 Comments on “Fred and Maryse’s window”

  1. Bernadette says:
    March 15, 2021 at 4:46 pm

    I somehow find it comforting as well, even as I long for sunny warm days. I hope Fred and Maryse are able to be contacted. I’m sure it will warm their hears even as the snow is falling.

  2. De says:
    March 15, 2021 at 5:02 pm

    I love that juxtaposition of warmth from the inside to the cool baroness of the outside. Beautifully done!

  3. lois says:
    March 15, 2021 at 6:44 pm

    I have window sills, also known as ‘the cats’ resting place’ so no plants for me! This is so pretty, though.

  4. Nicole Fortier says:
    March 15, 2021 at 7:17 pm

    Magnifique, ce monochrome et les couleurs de l’intérieur, j’adore! Et quelle belle découverte pour moi, Window Swap, je ne connaissais pas. Merci!

  5. Gerry says:
    March 15, 2021 at 9:04 pm

    Love this!

  6. Sue Fenyvesi says:
    March 16, 2021 at 12:19 am

    Love this, missing the snow on that side of the country

  7. Theresa says:
    March 16, 2021 at 5:15 am

    It’s lovely. Thank you Shari, and thanks for alerting us all to window swap. I like to go there just to look.
    Someone else has recommended mapcrunch.com which has some potential, but not quite the same as being invited into someone’s home to look out of their windows.

  8. Judy Sopher says:
    March 16, 2021 at 5:45 am

    Very lovely painting. Interesting contrasts between inside and out.Our windowsills are very narrow so I have small tables in front of the dining room windows with my plants. The he rest of the house doesn’t get enough light. Never thought of painting the plants contrasted with the outdoors. Good idea.

