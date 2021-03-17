Alice in the afternoon

Alice in the afternoonPosted: March 17, 2021 Filed under: Uncategorized 4 Comments
Alice is waiting for a walk, and she has every reason to want to go outside. The sun is out, the snow is melting, and that means that all kinds of things that were buried under the snow are hers to discover. It looks like spring has finally arrived in some sort of semi-permanent way. Of course you can never really be sure that it won’t snow again until we get to mid-April, but I’ll take this. I hope that wherever you are (except for my friends down under!), you’re enjoying a bit of spring too today.
Spring is making an appearance in central Ohio, but as usual the road is a rocky one.
I am so glad spring is approaching up there for you and Alice! We are having a lot of rain in Queensland, OZ. Temperatures are mild but it is wet. Papers are damp. I have a dehumidifier running in my art room. Winter is the best time to go out sketch. The sun is not so fierce.
Yes, yes, it’s a beautiful sunny day in Ohio. It’s been in the high 50’s, even too warm for my lightweight jacket. Cold air and rain move in tomorrow but surely, spring is on the way.
We have our kitchen window open where our cat likes to sit, watching for birds.luckily the screens keep him inside.
Very nice drawings. I sketch the cat often as he sits beside me.
I forgot to mention….I really like the way the shadow falls over Alice and spills to the floor. It’s a great way to remember this day when spring visited.
