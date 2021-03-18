Announcing “Luminous Colour for Sketchers” — a new online course!

I’ve been wanting to create a course about colour for a long time, so I’m especially excited today to launch “Luminous Colour for Sketchers.” This course is loaded with content, including three full-length demos, each using a different limited palette, plus lots of practice exercises.

A bit about my new course

I’ve been working in watercolour for…well, more decades than I care to count. In that time, I’ve definitely had more failures than successes. But one thing has always kept me going: the sense of satisfaction from trying something new and getting fresh, transparent results.

That’s what makes watercolour so exciting. That you can learn something new every time you pick up a brush. That you can’t ever predict what will happen when paint and water mix on your paper. As for failures, they never get me down. I use the backs of all of those watercolour disasters for more practice.

As an urban sketcher, watercolour is my medium of choice. It’s light, portable and fast-drying. But there’s so much to think about on location that it’s also easy to overwork your sketch and wind up with muddy colour.

So think of this course as strength and resilience training for watercolour:

We’ll do lots of practice exercises so you can get a feel for brush wetness, pigment saturation and when the wetness of your paper is just right.

We’ll paint three scenes using limited palettes of colour. (Plus, I’ll give you ideas for plenty more triads!)

By the end of our workout, you’ll have gained confidence to paint boldly, using lots of fresh paint on a fully-loaded brush.

For a preview of “Luminous Colour for Sketchers“, have a look at the trailer.

And as a thank you for being a loyal blog reader, here’s a 20% OFF coupon for this new course: LOVECOLOUR20USD (if you’re paying in US dollars) or LOVECOLOUR20CDN (if you’re paying in Canadian dollars).

Enter the coupon code at checkout. This coupon is valid until midnight, March 26, 2021.

Hope to see your sketches on my school website!