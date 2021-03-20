Crack

It’s easy to make excuses and stay indoors to paint when there’s still snow on the ground. I’ve gotten used to that during this strange pandemic year. But today I pushed myself out the door, after watching the film “In Plain Air” which is part of the International Festival of Films on Art, available online for the next few weeks. The filmmakers of this short doc follow New Zealand painter Pauline Bellamy from one stunning landscape to another and, no matter the weather, film her painting mountains and lakes and clouds and snow. It was wonderful, and inspiring, to watch her.

I saw this cracked tree earlier this morning while out on a walk with Alice, and after bringing her home and gathering up my gear, I tromped back to this spot and set up my easel in the melting snow. It felt AMAZING to be outside. And then I remembered that today is the first day of spring, in the northern hemisphere. How fitting!