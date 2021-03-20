Crack

Posted: March 20, 2021 | Author: | Filed under: Uncategorized |6 Comments

It’s easy to make excuses and stay indoors to paint when there’s still snow on the ground. I’ve gotten used to that during this strange pandemic year. But today I pushed myself out the door, after watching the film “In Plain Air” which is part of the International Festival of Films on Art, available online for the next few weeks. The filmmakers of this short doc follow New Zealand painter Pauline Bellamy from one stunning landscape to another and, no matter the weather, film her painting mountains and lakes and clouds and snow. It was wonderful, and inspiring, to watch her.

I saw this cracked tree earlier this morning while out on a walk with Alice, and after bringing her home and gathering up my gear, I tromped back to this spot and set up my easel in the melting snow. It felt AMAZING to be outside. And then I remembered that today is the first day of spring, in the northern hemisphere. How fitting!

6 Comments on “Crack”

  1. lois says:
    March 20, 2021 at 2:59 pm

    That poor tree, but you captured it beautifully!

    Like

    Reply
  2. Carol says:
    March 20, 2021 at 3:02 pm

    yeah, good for you for getting out and doing!

    Like

    Reply
  3. Janice Kelly says:
    March 20, 2021 at 3:05 pm

    Enjoyed the tree and your plein air experience. Watched you today on Sketchbook Survival and you were quite wonderful. Thank you.

    Like

    Reply
  4. Alison R. Hall says:
    March 20, 2021 at 6:05 pm

    This is fabulous Shari! Sadly, it reminds me of our beloved old tree that split last August. In hindsight, I wish I had commissioned you to do a portrait of it before it was removed.
    It is fabulous to be outside today! Again in hindsight, I should have had pen and paper in hand rather than a beer. 😁

    Like

    Reply
  5. Mary Duncan says:
    March 20, 2021 at 6:42 pm

    What a great coincidence with the first day of spring !! Here in Southern Arizona we only notice the difference when our orange and lemon trees start showering us with their blossoms ! I am from Canada and I do miss the beautiful seasons !👍👍

    Like

    Reply
  6. David DeVaul says:
    March 20, 2021 at 7:09 pm

    Thank you, you are an inspiration.

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s