Daffodils in gouache

In late fall I planted about 200 spring bulbs in my garden. I know that sounds crazy but I wanted an explosion of colour to sketch this spring. Every day a bit more snow melts, and every day I go out there, looking for signs of at least one or two of the two hundred. Nothing yet. While I wait, I figured I’d better practice so I bought a few from the grocery store and sketched them in gouache today, on hot press paper. And if all 200 bloom, you’ll see them here in some form or another.