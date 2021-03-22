Daffodils in gouache

Daffodils in gouachePosted: March 22, 2021 Filed under: Uncategorized 7 Comments
In late fall I planted about 200 spring bulbs in my garden. I know that sounds crazy but I wanted an explosion of colour to sketch this spring. Every day a bit more snow melts, and every day I go out there, looking for signs of at least one or two of the two hundred. Nothing yet. While I wait, I figured I’d better practice so I bought a few from the grocery store and sketched them in gouache today, on hot press paper. And if all 200 bloom, you’ll see them here in some form or another.
Those are so beautiful!!! You are an amazing artist and instructor!!! Gretta
Shari I emailed you that I couldn’t use the code for your new course. I tried a second time and it still doesn’t work- says it is invalid. Can you advise? Thanks-
That blue background really works! Eileen
Lovely, lovely! I’m waiting for mine to break open too. Slowly the stems are reaching higher each day. . I planted more bulbs last fall but nothing to compare with your 200 added daffodils. Wow!
Gorgeous as usual Shari. Can’t wait to see the other 200!
Love your excitement for spring! I don’t think 200 daffodils is crazy at all. I have planted large amounts of tulips and daffodils in the past for the same reason. Unfortunately, we have too many critters ( squirrels in particular) and they’ve seemed to mostly disappear. It’s a sunny day at my house today…. sunlight shining through the tall evergreens.
I would definitely sign up for another of your gouache classes especially with this subject!
