Fifteen minutes

I had exactly fifteen minutes to draw — the time it takes from when you finish getting your Covid19 vaccine until the time it is safe to leave the vaccination site. These people also had fifteen minutes. Knowing that I would have a bit of time there, I brought along a sketchbook and a brush pen. At first I started to draw carefully but then my drawing became more animated. Excitement, relief, happiness to be drawing people? A bit of everything I suppose. I forgot to date the drawing before scanning it but I will now. I don’t want to forget this.