Inside outside blooms

This was a good way to end my current sketchbook — a bouquet of flowers drooping in a vase on my counter, followed by the first crocuses in my spring garden. It’s very warm in Montreal today and it seems like the garden is coming to life a little earlier than usual. Here are previous posts when I painted these on April 1, April 17, April 21, and again another year on April 21.

3 Comments on “Inside outside blooms”

  1. Jane S says:
    March 25, 2021 at 5:50 pm

    I love these, Shari! Wow! What a lovely collection! You are so wired to paint everything!! 🙂 I love how you sketch/paint every little delight that comes along!

  2. Linda Uphus says:
    March 25, 2021 at 5:52 pm

    You have been the breath of joy each day as we have gone through this past year. Thank you for sharing your talents and beautiful work!

  3. Cindy Wahlstrom says:
    March 25, 2021 at 7:29 pm

    All lovely! My own gardens are beginning to come to life. Spring is such a magical season! thank you for sharing your beautiful work.

