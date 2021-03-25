Inside outside blooms

Inside outside bloomsPosted: March 25, 2021 Filed under: Uncategorized 3 Comments
This was a good way to end my current sketchbook — a bouquet of flowers drooping in a vase on my counter, followed by the first crocuses in my spring garden. It’s very warm in Montreal today and it seems like the garden is coming to life a little earlier than usual. Here are previous posts when I painted these on April 1, April 17, April 21, and again another year on April 21.
I love these, Shari! Wow! What a lovely collection! You are so wired to paint everything!! 🙂 I love how you sketch/paint every little delight that comes along!
You have been the breath of joy each day as we have gone through this past year. Thank you for sharing your talents and beautiful work!
All lovely! My own gardens are beginning to come to life. Spring is such a magical season! thank you for sharing your beautiful work.
