It doesn’t take much

It doesn’t take much to make this sketcher happy after five months of winter.
a. Flowers pushing their way through the matted leaves in the garden.
b. A fly landing on my sketchbook.
c. Sun drying the puddles of paint on the paper.

Crocuses

  1. Hempmaster77 says:
    April 21, 2018 at 4:57 pm

    Very well said!

  2. Hempmaster77 says:
    April 21, 2018 at 4:58 pm

    Nice fresh feeling very clean but loose style excellent!

  3. Denise says:
    April 21, 2018 at 7:22 pm

    Looking at another fabulous post from you makes me happy:)

  4. Pam Lopez says:
    April 21, 2018 at 8:26 pm

    Beautiful as always, Shari!

  5. joantav says:
    April 21, 2018 at 8:56 pm

    I can understand your joy. It seems like winter has been endless. Love these little gems popping through.

  6. Dineke (aka Senta) says:
    April 22, 2018 at 2:54 am

    This is lovely!

  7. Judy Sopher says:
    April 22, 2018 at 5:06 am

    Always wonderful to see those first flowers. In ND it was amazing how things survived but it was the snow cover that kept them so. Love your painting. But where is the one of the fly?

  8. Kathleen Knowling says:
    April 22, 2018 at 7:32 am

    Nice painting,very cheering. What kind of flowers are they?

  9. Gil Zarins says:
    April 22, 2018 at 9:32 am

    Beautiful painting! How nice to read and see this post, it brings back a fogotten favorite part of seasonal change, the spring crocus bloom from my days living on Long Island.

    • Shari Blaukopf says:
      April 22, 2018 at 10:15 am

      Thanks Gil. The change of seasons is especially miraculous this year because the winter was so long and so cold. In the first few weeks of spring I walk around my garden every day, marvelling at how each plant survives. I think I would miss the change of seasons if I lived in a warm climate.

