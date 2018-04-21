It doesn’t take muchPosted: April 21, 2018 Filed under: Uncategorized 18 Comments
It doesn’t take much to make this sketcher happy after five months of winter.
a. Flowers pushing their way through the matted leaves in the garden.
b. A fly landing on my sketchbook.
c. Sun drying the puddles of paint on the paper.
Very well said!
Thanks!
Nice fresh feeling very clean but loose style excellent!
Thanks.
Looking at another fabulous post from you makes me happy:)
Denise, thank you!
Beautiful as always, Shari!
Thanks Pam!
I can understand your joy. It seems like winter has been endless. Love these little gems popping through.
Ah, winter has been endless Joan. For some reason, it seems that the snow and cold have been especially hard this year.
This is lovely!
Thanks Senta!
Always wonderful to see those first flowers. In ND it was amazing how things survived but it was the snow cover that kept them so. Love your painting. But where is the one of the fly?
The fly landed and flew away. But it was great to see signs of life outside!
Nice painting,very cheering. What kind of flowers are they?
Thanks Kathleen. These are crocuses!
Beautiful painting! How nice to read and see this post, it brings back a fogotten favorite part of seasonal change, the spring crocus bloom from my days living on Long Island.
Thanks Gil. The change of seasons is especially miraculous this year because the winter was so long and so cold. In the first few weeks of spring I walk around my garden every day, marvelling at how each plant survives. I think I would miss the change of seasons if I lived in a warm climate.