LAA Spring Exhibition this weekend

It’s a pleasure once again to exhibit in the Lakeshore Association of Artists Spring Show this weekend. For over 30 years this talented and generous artist group that I’ve recently joined has been partnering with community health organization NOVA West Island for this event. That’s something to be proud of. It’s a show I’m happy to be a part of, especially because my family benefited from NOVA’s services when my mother needed care in the last years of her life.
Situated in a beautiful historical house facing Lac St. Louis, the setting for the exhibit is quite special. If you’re in the mood for a drive along the lake on what promises to be a sunny weekend, please stop by. The show takes place at Fritz Farm, 20477 Lakeshore Road, Baie d’Urfé. Vernissage is Friday, April 20, from 7 – 9:30 pm. The exhibit continues on Saturday and Sunday from 10 until 5 pm, and one third of all the proceeds from art sales (from over 45 artists!) goes to NOVA. Hope to see you there!
Very lovely, peaceful scene! Shari, if you have a moment can you tell me which month was the bit about the brushes you use for your landscape trees and bushes in the “Sketchbook”?
Was it this post?
https://shariblaukopf.com/2017/12/20/riggers-daggers-and-stripers-six-calligraphic-brushes/
As always, wish I could be there. Lovely painting tho I have a question cuz there is a difference. The mountains in the back seem out of focus. How did you do this? Also, the palette is limited. I like it. What colors did you use?And” West Island” covers what area? I bought a very detailed map of Montreal and it is so detailed that I am lost.
HI Judy, I started this painting wet-in-wet which is how I got that fuzzy background. I wet the sheet on both sides and then towel dried the surface water so that the sheet was still damp. Unfortunately I don’t remember the colours for this : (
The West Island is usually the boroughs of Ste. Anne de Bellevue, Senneville, Pierrefonds, Roxboro, Pointe Claire, Dorval, Kirkland, Beaconsfield, Baie-D’Urfe, Dollard des Ormeaux and Lachine. Does that help locate the area? It’s quite big. It is basically the whole western side of Montreal Island, west of Trudeau Airport.
Such a lovely painting with fresh, clear washes! This one is a beauty, I could eat it! Thank you for sharing your painting and all the incidentals you include that captivate this audience of those who follow you.