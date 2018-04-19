LAA Spring Exhibition this weekend

It’s a pleasure once again to exhibit in the Lakeshore Association of Artists Spring Show this weekend. For over 30 years this talented and generous artist group that I’ve recently joined has been partnering with community health organization NOVA West Island for this event. That’s something to be proud of. It’s a show I’m happy to be a part of, especially because my family benefited from NOVA’s services when my mother needed care in the last years of her life.

Situated in a beautiful historical house facing Lac St. Louis, the setting for the exhibit is quite special. If you’re in the mood for a drive along the lake on what promises to be a sunny weekend, please stop by. The show takes place at Fritz Farm, 20477 Lakeshore Road, Baie d’Urfé. Vernissage is Friday, April 20, from 7 – 9:30 pm. The exhibit continues on Saturday and Sunday from 10 until 5 pm, and one third of all the proceeds from art sales (from over 45 artists!) goes to NOVA. Hope to see you there!