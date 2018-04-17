Two Hookers

My timing for testing paint colours couldn’t have been better because there’s still no sign of spring in Montreal. Instead of looking for bits of green outdoors, I rummaged through my paint drawer to find a tube of green paint — this time Hooker’s Green, by M.Graham. It’s a dull but beautiful green, made from a combination of Prussian Blue and Gamboge, two colours I already have on my palette.

Many thanks to everyone who wrote to me about similar problems they were having with the Pentalic Aqua Journals. I did receive a response and an apology from Pentalic Customer Service, and I’ll be receiving a replacement book soon. Apparently there were some problems in manufacturing, but since they are sending me a different size book, I have a feeling the main problem is that the small square books are simply glued and not stitched at the spine. For those of you who have had the same problem it is worth writing to them to ask for a replacement as well. Today I sketched in another Pentalic book that I purchased at the same time (10″ x 7″) and I will be continuing the project in this book (which is stitched!). As for where the name of the colour comes from, it may not be what you think. Here is the info I found on this.